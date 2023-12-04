3 Things We Learned From the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t finish the job against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

What did we learn about the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13?

1. DK Metcalf, Offense Have Another Gear

We know what Seahawks’ wideout DK Metcalf can do, which was highly evident on Thursday night. Metcalf took over the football game and gave Seattle a chance to win, but his huge night still wasn’t enough. With Metcalf’s size and speed, he presents a unique mismatch for opposing defenses, and the Cowboys felt that. Metcalf registered six catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns. When you have a performance like that, it’s hard to fathom that the Seahawks still couldn’t find a way to win. When Metcalf performs like this, he has the ability to elevate Seattle’s offense to a different level, which is needed if this group wants to compete in the NFC.

2. Young Defense Struggles With Consistency

Some young pieces on this defense have promising futures with the Seahawks in the NFL. With that, comes growing pains and learning experiences, which is what transpired in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Devon Witherspoon looks like a cornerstone player on defense, even if we still think that the Seahawks should have gone in a different direction with their first-round pick last year. The Seahawks had a difficult task in Week 13 against a strong Cowboys offense and didn’t exactly pass the test. It’s not going to get easier for this group, either. The Seahawk’s next two games are against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Good luck, Seattle.

3. Geno Smith Had Redeeming Performance

There were question marks about how much Geno Smith struggled on Thanksgiving against the San Francisco 49ers. We were fairly critical of his play in Week 12, but it was clear that he also wasn’t 100% and was up against a ferocious pass rush. The Cowboys offered a similar challenge for Smith, but he passed this test and put together enough points to earn a victory. The issue was that the defense couldn’t get enough stops to secure the victory. Smith finished with 334 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. If the Seahawks hope to go back to the playoffs this season, they’ll need more of those performances from their starting quarterback.

