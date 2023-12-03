49ers’ Christian McCaffrey is a DFS Stud to Target Week 13

When building our DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) lineups, one key position to consider is the running back. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Christian McCaffrey, a prominent name in the NFL, and discuss his potential impact on your DFS lineups. We’ll also explore the differences in salary and how price points can influence your choices.

Christian McCaffrey’s Price Point

Christian McCaffrey, priced at $9,800 on FanDuel and equally high on DraftKings, stands out as one of the most expensive options in DFS. But, is he worth the investment? Let’s explore.

McCaffrey’s Recent Performance

McCaffrey’s recent performance against the Seattle Seahawks was nothing short of outstanding. He racked up 28 fantasy points, thanks to 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he caught five passes for 25 yards, proving his versatility as a running back.

The Challenge Ahead

This week, McCaffrey faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast the third-ranked rush defense in the league. However, there’s a significant twist to this matchup: Fletcher Cox, a key player in the Eagles’ defense, is dealing with a groin injury. His potential absence could open up opportunities for McCaffrey to shine even brighter.

DFS Strategy

When considering Christian McCaffrey for your DFS lineup, keep these points in mind:

In cash games, McCaffrey’s reliability makes him a strong choice, especially with the potential absence of Fletcher Cox. In tournaments, his high price tag may deter some DFS players. However, his game-changing abilities make him a viable option for those willing to invest.



Exploring Alternatives

To accommodate McCaffrey’s cost, consider exploring discounts at the quarterback position, particularly on DraftKings. Additionally, keep an eye on the tight end options, as there are cost-effective choices available that can offset the investment in McCaffrey

Maximizing Wide Receiver Options

Wide receivers play a crucial role in DFS lineups. Don’t overlook this position, as it provides numerous opportunities for value and differentiation. Strategically allocating your budget here can enhance your overall lineup performance.

Building a Balanced Lineup

While McCaffrey is undoubtedly appealing, it’s essential to maintain balance in your DFS lineup. Overspending on a single player, no matter how talented, can limit your flexibility in other positions.

Conclusion

As you embark on your DFS journey, remember that Christian McCaffrey offers undeniable potential for high returns. However, it’s essential to maintain a balanced lineup and consider alternative options to optimize your chances of success. With the right strategy, you can make the most of McCaffrey’s exceptional talents while maximizing your chances of winning in DFS competitions on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

