Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 14:

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers Need to be Rebuilt

Mitch Trubisky wasn’t the answer. Mike Tomlin knew it, but he let it happen anyway. Sadly, neither is Kenny Pickett.

Therein lies the issue with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Personnel decisions are impacting their competitiveness, and it seems like Tomlin isn’t the man to lead this team back to its glory days.

The once-proud franchise built its reputation on defensive greatness. Now, the Steelers are giving up 21 points to the Bailey Zappe-led New England Patriots, a team that didn’t score in Week 13 and was averaging 4.3 points per game over their last three.

The quickest path back to relevancy will be an uncomfortable one, but it’s time the Steelers acquire draft picks and young assets, rebuilding for the future.

4. It’s Time for Derrick Henry to Ride Off Into the Sunset

Every season is a shocking reminder of just how abbreviated a running back’s career in the NFL is. That’s especially true for a bulldozer like Derrick Henry, who only has so many miles on those hulking tires of his. Week 14’s effort is a symptom of many hard years of running, and it might be time for Henry to ride off into the sunset.

Henry enjoyed some MVP-caliber seasons, but it’s evident he’s running out of steam as he approaches 30. The former Offensive Player of the Year mustered a paltry 34 yards on 17 carries on Monday Night Football, dropping his yards per carry down to 4.1 on the season. That’s the lowest it’s been throughout his career.

The Tennessee Titans are already pivoting toward a younger roster. Henry could be the latest running back casualty to play at a discounted rate, starting as early as next year.

3. Joe Flacco Sold His Soul for One More Shot at the Super Bowl

It’s been seven long years since Joe Flacco was a full-time starter in the NFL. Since he started 16 games in 2017, Flacco has had stints with three different teams, serving as a backup throughout those tenures.

A season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson and ineffective play from Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrust Flacco back into a starter’s role for the Cleveland Browns, and he’s making the most of his opportunity.

All he’s done since taking over is throw for 565 yards and five touchdowns, keeping the Browns in the AFC playoff race. The only rationale explanation for this level of success at this point in his career is that Flacco must have sold his soul for one more shot at a title.

2. The Buffalo Bills Are Winning the AFC East

A signature win makes all the difference, mainly when fighting for your playoff lives. At least, that’s what the Buffalo Bills hope as they charge up the AFC standings following Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo’s only goal is probably making the postseason, but they should set their targets on loftier ambitions.

The Bills have enough runway left to catch the AFC East frontrunners, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins wrap up the campaign with games against the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens before closing things out with a Week 18 matchup against the Bills.

Week 14’s monumental win could be an inflection point for Josh Allen and the Bills. Running the table would all but assure Buffalo of the top spot in the division, but a 3-1 record with a season-ending win might be enough, too. At +310, it’s worth betting the Bills take home their fourth straight division crown.

1. The Miami Dolphins are Nothing Without Tyreek Hill

An ankle injury forced Tyreek Hill out of Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and the Dolphins were worse. We’re starting to get an appreciation for what Hill brings to the gridiron week after week, and it’s becoming more evident that the Dolphins are nothing without him.

Hill has accounted for 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both categories. Without him on the field, Miami was stuck spinning its wheels against the Titans, needing its special teams and defense to do most of the heavy lifting.

Ankle injuries are notoriously troublesome, particularly for speedy wideouts. The longer Hill is out, the harder it becomes for the Dolphins to make this season count.

