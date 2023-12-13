AFC North Playoff Battle: Will Three Teams Make the Cut?

With six AFC teams and five NFC teams all jockeying for wildcard spots, the NFL’s regular season is approaching its climax, and the battle for playoff berths is heating up. As we enter Week 15, it’s time to dissect the current standings, tiebreakers, and the challenging road ahead for these contenders.

In the AFC, the North division takes center stage with three teams in the playoff hunt. The Baltimore Ravens, holding the top seed, have set the pace with an impressive overall record. Following closely behind are the Cleveland Browns at 8-5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7-6, both occupying wild card positions.

Meanwhile, in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions surprisingly lead the division, and if the season ended today, they’d secure a playoff berth. The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers would claim the last two wild card spots in the NFC.

However, the question of whether any division will send three teams to the playoffs this season remains up for debate. In the AFC North alone, all four teams are above .500, making it challenging to predict which three will clinch playoff spots.

The AFC playoff race is particularly intense, with a staggering 15 out of 16 teams still in contention. Even though the AFC North teams seem strong, their schedules down the stretch are anything but a cakewalk.

The Baltimore Ravens, while a strong contender, face tough matchups against San Francisco, Miami, Jacksonville, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh, despite their recent struggles, has a daunting schedule ahead, featuring the Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Indianapolis Colts â€“ all in the playoff hunt.

Cleveland, currently sporting the 22nd-ranked strength of schedule, isn’t exactly in an enviable position either. They’re competing with the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals for a wildcard spot and have games against the Bears and the Jets, who have shown signs of life.

While it’s tempting to believe the AFC North could send three teams to the playoffs, the fierce competition and challenging schedules across the NFL make it a tough sell. With 15 AFC teams vying for a limited number of spots, it’s likely that only the top two teams from the AFC North will ultimately make it to the postseason. As the regular season winds down, football fans can expect a thrilling race to the playoffs that will be decided on the field, not on paper.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.