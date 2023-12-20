AFC Playoff Picture: Boomer Esiason Gives Postseason Picks

As the NFL season enters its final stretch, the AFC playoff picture remains a tangled web of intense divisional races and wild card battles. Boomer Esiason, former NFL quarterback and current analyst, shared his views on what he believes will be the most competitive aspects of this playoff race.

“The way Buffalo has been playing lately, especially with Josh Allen‘s enhanced performance under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, has been really impressive,” Esiason noted. He highlighted Buffalo’s strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, suggesting that they deserved the win in that matchup. “Buffalo should be on a four-game winning streak. I see them making the playoffs, and as a commentator for CBS, I want to see a quarterback of Allen’s caliber in the postseason.”

Esiason also expressed confidence in the Cleveland Browns securing a wild card spot. “The Browns have shown they have what it takes to make it as a wild card,” he said.

However, the race for the final wild-card spot remains a heated debate. “It’s a tough call between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts for that last spot. The Houston Texans, I believe, are out of the running, especially with doubts around CJ Stroud‘s availability this week,” Esiason added. He believes that reaching 10 wins is crucial for any team aspiring for the playoffs, casting doubt on teams currently below eight wins.

As the season heads towards its conclusion, the AFC playoff picture is anything but straightforward. Teams like Buffalo and the Browns appear to be on a solid path, but the battle for the final wild-card spot is wide open, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the closing weeks of the NFL season. With expert eyes like Esiason’s watching closely, the race to the playoffs will indeed be filled with suspense and high-stakes drama.

