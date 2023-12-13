Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: +601 SGP
The Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in the first of three meetings between the teams this season.
Toronto enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point favorite.
Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to snap their respective four-game losing skids.
Let’s kick off the parlay with the Raps starting shooting guard.
Leg 1: OG Anunoby OVER 15.5 Points (-122)
- Anunoby is averaging 15.6 PPG this season
- Anunoby is coming off a season-high 29 points in Monday’s loss to the Knicks
- Anunoby has topped his 15.5 points prop in two of his past three games
- Atlanta allows the second most points per game to shooting guards this season
Leg 2: Saddiq Bey OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+142)
- Bey is shooting a career-high 39.4% from three-point range this season
- Bey has knocked down at least three triples in four of his past five games, shooting 48% from downtown over that stretch
- Toronto allows the sixth most made threes per game to power forwards this season
Leg 3: Pascal Siakam to Score 25+ Points (-120)
- Siakam has scored at least 25 points in two of his past three games
- Atlanta allows the sixth most points to power forwards this season
Total Value = +601
