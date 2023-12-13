Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: +601 SGP

The Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Toronto enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to snap their respective four-game losing skids.

Let’s kick off the parlay with the Raps starting shooting guard.

Leg 1: OG Anunoby OVER 15.5 Points (-122)

Anunoby is averaging 15.6 PPG this season

Anunoby is coming off a season-high 29 points in Monday’s loss to the Knicks

Anunoby has topped his 15.5 points prop in two of his past three games

Atlanta allows the second most points per game to shooting guards this season

Leg 2: Saddiq Bey OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+142)

Bey is shooting a career-high 39.4% from three-point range this season

Bey has knocked down at least three triples in four of his past five games, shooting 48% from downtown over that stretch

Toronto allows the sixth most made threes per game to power forwards this season

Leg 3: Pascal Siakam to Score 25+ Points (-120)

Siakam has scored at least 25 points in two of his past three games

Atlanta allows the sixth most points to power forwards this season

Total Value = +601

