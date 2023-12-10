Bears’ Justin Fields Benefits From Home Meeting vs. Lions

In the world of NFL fantasy football, sometimes it pays to pivot away from the popular choices. In this article, we’ll explore the Chicago Bears’ perspective and delve into the fantasy value of Justin Fields. Priced at $7,900 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings, Fields presents a compelling alternative to more prominent names.

Fields’ Dominance Against the Detroit Lions

Justin Fields made quite an impression the last time he faced the Detroit Lions, rushing for 100 yards against them. That game also marked his first start on the road in Detroit. Now, Fields prepares to take on the Lions in the Chicago elements, offering an exciting opportunity for fantasy enthusiasts.

Recent Performances and Expectations

Examining Fields’ recent game log, you’ll notice that he’s been delivering what you’d expect from a dynamic quarterback. Fields has shown the ability to put up significant points against the Detroit Lions, even totaling 21 fantasy points in their previous matchup. While his last game against Minnesota was a bit off, there’s optimism for a bounce-back performance after the bye week.

Jared Goff’s Struggles in Cold Weather

One significant factor working in Fields’ favor is the opponent – Jared Goff. Goff has a history of struggling on the road, particularly in cold weather or challenging elements. His statistics tend to shine in dome situations, making him somewhat of an “indoor cat.” However, when faced with conditions like the cold Chicago weather, his performance tends to dip.

Fields’ Showcase and Trade Potential

Justin Fields isn’t just playing for the Bears; he’s also showcasing his talents to potentially become the franchise quarterback. With draft decisions looming, Fields has an opportunity to solidify his place in the organization. Moreover, he could become an enticing asset for other NFL teams if the Bears decide to move on. The possibilities are intriguing, making Fields a player to watch.

Capitalizing on Public Fades

Fields’ current status as a slightly overlooked player presents an excellent opportunity for fantasy players. While some may flock to well-known names, those in the know recognize the value of Justin Fields, especially when the public has faded him. At $7,900 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings, Fields has the potential to help you stand out from the crowd.

In conclusion, as you construct your fantasy lineup, consider Justin Fields as a potential game-changer. His previous dominance against the Detroit Lions, coupled with Jared Goff’s struggles in adverse conditions, make Fields an appealing option. Whether you view him as the Bears’ future or a trade asset, Fields’ fantasy value is undeniable. It’s time to capitalize on his potential and make a calculated pivot in your fantasy strategy.

