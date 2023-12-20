Bracketology: Way-Too-Early Projections Ahead of Conference Play

It’s never too early to get excited for March. After just over a month of college basketball bonanza, teams are starting to build resumes and stake their claims to make the NCAA Tournament in just a few short months. As most teams have played approximately ten games this year, we think it’s fair to reveal our first bracket projections for the 2023-24 season.

MIDWEST SOUTH EAST WEST 1 Purdue Kansas Arizona UConn 2 Marquette Tennessee Creighton Houston 3 BYU Baylor Oklahoma Clemson 4 Florida Atlantic Illinois Auburn Wisconsin 5 Memphis Iowa State Virginia Colorado State 6 Kentucky Texas A&M Alabama Gonzaga 7 Ohio State Duke North Carolina Ole Miss 8 Utah San Diego State James Madison Dayton 9 Texas Colorado Providence Princeton 10 South Carolina New Mexico Florida Miami 11 Virginia Tech Nebraska NEV/NOVA KSU/UTAH ST 12 Indiana State Grand Canyon Liberty UC Irvine 13 Colgate Western Carolina Samford McNeese 14 Hofstra Akron Longwood Weber State 15 Youngstown State Morehead State Portland State South Dakota State 16 Vermont Lipscomb MAR/HOW SU/MERR

LAST FOUR IN: Nevada, Kansas State, Utah State, Villanova

FIRST FOUR OUT: Butler, Michigan State, Drake, TCU

NEXT FOUR OUT: Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Saint Joseph’s

Bold = automatic qualifier through conference title

Conference winners were determined based on the following:

Power 6 conferences: Highest-seeded team

Mid-major conferences: Best conference record; ties settled by higher KenPom ranking If conference play has not yet begun, highest-ranked KenPom team awarded bid



Mid-Majors Are Dominating the At-Large Conversation

There seem to be more mid-major programs in the running for an at-large bid than we’ve seen at this point of the season in previous years. Colorado State, James Madison, and Princeton would comfortably make the field as things stand, while Indiana State, Grand Canyon, and Liberty all make great arguments if they were to miss out on their conference’s auto-bid. This pool will shrink as conference play drags on, and these teams will face more landmines than opportunities, but don’t be surprised if a few of them make it to Selection Sunday with legitimate cases to receive an invite.

ACC Continues to Lag Behind Other Power Conferences

While the other five Power Six conferences take up five of our first seven slots in the bracket, the ACC lags seriously behind, with Clemson as their projected winner at 11th. They are one of two conferences, along with the Pac-12, without multiple teams on the top four seed lines. With non-conference play ending, there won’t be many opportunities for the ACC to improve their resumes if the conference is struggling as a whole. We may only see three or four teams represent the league in March.

A Pair of Resumes Hanging by a Thread

Among the projected field, we have two resumes who cling to their at-large hopes for one similar reason: they are two of the four remaining undefeated teams in the country. James Madison and Ole Miss are well behind plenty of teams that were left out of the bracket per metrics, but the committee has shown some respect toward teams that avoid bad losses. That’s really all either team has done so far this year, and that’s what the Dukes will have to continue doing as they enter Sun Belt play. The Rebels have plenty of opportunity within the SEC schedule, but both teams are one bad loss away from plummeting out of the field.

