Can the 49ers Run All Over the Ravens? Warren Sharp Weighs in

In an eagerly anticipated NFL clash, the Baltimore Ravens face off against the San Francisco 49ers, bringing a mix of strategic prowess and raw talent to the field. Renowned analyst Warren Sharp provides insight into what might unfold in this high-stakes game.

Ravens vs. 49ers Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Ravens -5.5 (-115) | 49ers -5.5 (-105)

Ravens -5.5 (-115) | 49ers -5.5 (-105) Moneyline: Ravens (+190) | 49ers (-230)

Ravens (+190) | 49ers (-230) Total: OVER 46.5 (-115) | UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Sharp begins with a focus on the 49ers’ ground game, led by Christian McCaffrey. “I think the biggest surprise in this game that’s going to catch a lot of people off guard is the fact that I believe Christian McCaffrey and this 49ers rushing attack is going to have a fair amount of success here against this Baltimore Ravens run defense,” Sharp asserts. Despite the Ravens’ reputation as having one of the top three defenses in the NFL, Sharp identifies a specific weakness. “One of the areas they struggle against is when teams utilize two running backs on the field at the same time. Typically, it’s a full back and a running back. But with 21-22 personnel, the Ravens’ run defense is terrible.”

Sharp attributes this vulnerability to the defensive strategies of Mike Macdonald, the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. “Part of the reason he does so well against the pass… is because he plays with light boxes. As a result, they have some susceptibility in the ground game…when you run at them with heavier personnel this defense ranks on the season dead last in EPA per rush, dead last in success rate, dead last in yards after contact per rush. And number four worst in yards per carry.”

Highlighting the 49ers’ strategic advantage, Sharp notes, “The 49ers run offense uses two running back sets on 60% of their rushes, the second highest rate of any offense in the NFL.” This matchup could tilt the game in favor of the 49ers, easing the pressure off of Brock Purdy and giving Kyle Shanahan an edge in play-calling.

However, the Ravens have their own trump card in Lamar Jackson. “Teams from the NFC just have not fared very well against Lamar because they don’t see that style of quarterback play very frequently. His mobility could potentially cause some problems,” says Sharp. The 49ers’ experience against similar quarterbacks like Kyler Murray may offer some preparation, but Jackson’s unique skill set remains a significant factor.

Sharp concludes with a prediction that balances these dynamics: “Ultimately, I think that the 49ers are going to be able to put up enough points just because I think they’re going to be able to run the ball all game long on the ground and then work the pass off of that, really giving the defense more difficulties than they faced most of the season.”

In what promises to be a riveting encounter, the strategic interplay between the 49ers’ potent rushing attack and the Ravens’ dynamic defense, coupled with the x-factor of Lamar Jackson’s mobility, sets the stage for a memorable showdown.

