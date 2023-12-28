Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +407 SGP
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Los Angeles enters the contest as a convincing 12.5-point favorite.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.
We’ll begin the parlay with the Lakers star big man, who should feast against a poor Hornets defense.
Leg 1: LAL Anthony Davis OVER 28.5 Points (-122)
- Davis is coming off a 40-point performance against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day
- Davis is averaging 31.7 PPG over his last seven games
- Charlotte is allowing the second most points to centers this season
Leg 2: CHA Terry Rozier OVER 6.5 Assists (-148)
- Rozier continues to man the point guard position in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle)
- Rozier is averaging a career-high 7.1 APG this season
- Rozier has recorded at least seven assists in nine of his past 11 games, including three straight
Leg 3: Hornets +12.5 (-110)
- Charlotte has covered the 12.5-point spread in two straight games, losing by single digits to the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, respectively
- The Lakers are 14-18 ATS this season (5-8 at home)
Total Value = +407
