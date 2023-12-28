Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +407 SGP

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Los Angeles enters the contest as a convincing 12.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.

We’ll begin the parlay with the Lakers star big man, who should feast against a poor Hornets defense.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: LAL Anthony Davis OVER 28.5 Points (-122)

Davis is coming off a 40-point performance against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day

Davis is averaging 31.7 PPG over his last seven games

Charlotte is allowing the second most points to centers this season

Leg 2: CHA Terry Rozier OVER 6.5 Assists (-148)

Rozier continues to man the point guard position in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle)

(ankle) Rozier is averaging a career-high 7.1 APG this season

Rozier has recorded at least seven assists in nine of his past 11 games, including three straight

Leg 3: Hornets +12.5 (-110)

Charlotte has covered the 12.5-point spread in two straight games, losing by single digits to the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, respectively

The Lakers are 14-18 ATS this season (5-8 at home)

Total Value = +407

