Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +407 SGP

by

1 Hour Ago

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Los Angeles enters the contest as a convincing 12.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.

We’ll begin the parlay with the Lakers star big man, who should feast against a poor Hornets defense.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: LAL Anthony Davis OVER 28.5 Points (-122)

  • Davis is coming off a 40-point performance against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day
  • Davis is averaging 31.7 PPG over his last seven games
  • Charlotte is allowing the second most points to centers this season

Leg 2: CHA Terry Rozier OVER 6.5 Assists (-148)

  • Rozier continues to man the point guard position in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle)
  • Rozier is averaging a career-high 7.1 APG this season
  • Rozier has recorded at least seven assists in nine of his past 11 games, including three straight

Leg 3: Hornets +12.5 (-110)

  • Charlotte has covered the 12.5-point spread in two straight games, losing by single digits to the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, respectively
  • The Lakers are 14-18 ATS this season (5-8 at home)

Total Value = +407

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

