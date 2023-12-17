Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire Faces Steep Rushing Yards Prop

In this NFL article from the Kansas City Chiefs’ perspective, we’ll dive into a betting discussion surrounding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his rushing yards. We’ll also compare his odds to those of Saquon Barkley, providing you with an enticing betting strategy.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Setting Realistic Expectations

Clyde Edwards-Helaire entered the NFL with high expectations, but as the seasons have passed, his performance has raised questions about whether he can consistently deliver as a top-tier running back. With a rushing yard line set at 45.5, let’s analyze if this is a mark he can reach.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Running Game Challenge

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant challenge against the New England Patriots’ formidable rush defense. This has led to doubts about whether Clyde Edwards-Helaire can excel in this particular matchup.

Betting Opportunity: Going Under on Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Given the tough matchup and his inconsistent performance this season, betting the under on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s rushing yards at 45.5 seems like a prudent choice. The Patriots’ defense has shown an ability to stifle opposing running backs, making this a strong under bet.

Saquon Barkley: Betting the Over

On the flip side, Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards line is set at 68.5. With the New Orleans Saints’ defense struggling against the run recently, betting the over on Barkley’s rushing yards could be a wise move.

Building a Skinny Parlay

To maximize your betting strategy, consider pairing the under on Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the over on Saquon Barkley. This “skinny parlay” combines two bets with strong potential and offers a return at 2.5 times your investment, providing an exciting opportunity for NFL bettors.

Conclusion

As you gear up for the game and finalize your NFL bets, think about the rushing yard performances of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Saquon Barkley. Betting under on Edwards-Helaire and over on Barkley in a skinny parlay could be a smart way to invest today.

Watch the games unfold, and may your NFL betting strategy bring you success and enjoyment on game day! Good luck with your wagers!

