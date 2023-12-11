Closing Thoughts: Could Ohtani Become the Dodgers Stopper?

Imagine Shohei Ohtani stepping onto the mound for the LA Dodgers, not just as a starter, but as an MLB closer, wielding his arsenal one inning every night. His performance in the World Baseball Classic has already hinted at his potential to become the most formidable closer in baseball history. With his unmatched skills, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting a hit off him.

Ohtani’s routine deviates from that of a typical starting pitcher, primarily because he plays full nine-inning games when not pitching. This unique aspect of his game suggests that he might be even more suited for closing than starting. His dual role as a hitter and a pitcher offers a significant strategic advantage, conserving a roster spot much needed in today’s game, where teams increasingly lean toward larger bullpens. The Dodgers, like many teams, have recently sacrificed an offensive bench player for an extra reliever, a trend that Ohtani’s versatility directly addresses.

As fans, we eagerly anticipate seeing Ohtani pitch again. His presence on the mound is not just a spectacle but a strategic boon. The Dodgers, with Ohtani and stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, are a powerhouse. Despite their past failures, similar to the Atlanta Braves’ stretch of 14 straight division titles with only one World Series win, Ohtani’s addition could be the catalyst they need.

Ohtani’s value to the team is undeniable. Over the past three seasons, he’s consistently been in the conversation for AL MVP, either as a runner-up or the deserved winner. His ability as both a hitter and a pitcher is what sets him apart. Even considering only his batting prowess, Ohtani is worth his contract. The upgrade he represents over last year’s DH, JD Martinez, is substantial.

In essence, Shohei Ohtani doesn’t just add to the LA Dodgers; he transforms them. His versatility and elite skills in pitching and hitting put the team in a different realm, raising the odds of their success and exciting fans and analysts alike about the possibilities ahead.

