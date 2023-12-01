College Football Championship Week Most Bet Games, Teams and Totals

The electric atmosphere of college football intensifies as we delve into this week’s betting landscape, where the stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable. Fans and bettors alike are placing their bets, shaping a vivid picture of the week’s most anticipated matchups and potential outcomes. Let’s dive into the current trends, most bet games, teams, and totals based on tickets and handle at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

Oregon-Washington Georgia-Alabama Michigan-Iowa

Leading the charge in the most bet games by tickets are the Oregon-Washington, Georgia-Alabama, and Michigan-Iowa contests. These championship games are not just battles on the field but also epicenters of betting activity, reflecting the passion and predictions of the college football fandom in the Pac-12, SEC, and Big Ten.

Most Bet Teams (Tickets)

Washington +10 Georgia -5.5 Iowa +22.5

In terms of individual teams attracting the most bets by tickets, the Washington Huskies (+10), Georgia Bulldogs (-5.5), and Iowa Hawkeyes (+22.5) stand out. Washington’s underdog status against Oregon, with a substantial +10 point spread, is generating considerable interest, suggesting that many see them as capable of upsetting or at least keeping it closer than the odds suggest. Meanwhile, Georgia’s position as a favorite against Alabama is solidified by the -5.5 spread, indicating a belief in their supremacy. The public believes more than three touchdowns is too much for the Wolverines to cover.

Most Bet Teams (Handle)

Washington +10 Georgia -5.5 Michigan -22.5

When we look at the most bet teams by handle, the story takes a different turn. Here, Washington (+10) and Georgia (-5.5) maintain their positions, but the Michigan Wolverines (-22.5) replace Iowa. This shift indicates a more significant monetary investment in Michigan’s ability to cover a substantial spread against Iowa, reflecting confidence in its dominance.

Most Bet Overs (Tickets)

Michigan-Iowa 35.5 Georgia-Alabama 54.5 Oregon-Washington 65.5

Focusing on totals, the most bet overs by tickets feature the Michigan-Iowa game with a low total of 35.5 points, the Georgia-Alabama showdown at 54.5, and the high-flying Oregon-Washington game at 65.5. These numbers suggest an expectation of offensive fireworks and high-scoring games, except for the Big Ten title game, where the Wolverines will likely have to do most of the scoring.

Most Bet Unders (Tickets)

Louisville-Florida State 47.5 Miami OH-Toledo 44

*Majority of bets are on the over in all other games

Conversely, in the most bet unders by tickets, the Louisville-Florida State (47.5) and Miami OH-Toledo (44) matchups are in the spotlight. Notably, most bets are on the over in all other games, showcasing a general expectation for more offensive output across the board.

Most Bet Underdogs to Win Outright (Tickets)

Washington +300 Iowa +1000 Alabama +180

Finally, when it comes to backing underdogs to win outright by tickets, the Washington Huskies at +300, Iowa Hawkeyes at an astonishing +1000, and Alabama Crimson Tide at +180 are drawing significant attention. These odds reflect a mix of hopeful wagering and calculated risks as bettors look to capitalize on potential upsets.

As college football marches to a conclusion for some, the betting trends offer an intriguing glimpse into the collective mindset of fans and gamblers. They underscore not just the predictions but also the hopes and passions that make college football a uniquely thrilling spectacle. With each game, the unpredictability of the sport is on full display, reminding us that in college football, anything can happen.