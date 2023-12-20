Cowboys vs. Dolphins: Boomer Esiason Likes a Play on the Total

This Sunday afternoon presents a marquee NFL matchup with two 10-win teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins, clashing. The Dolphins, coming off a convincing shutout against the New York Jets, will face a Cowboys team eager to rebound from a tough loss in Buffalo. With Miami slightly favored, former NFL quarterback and analyst Boomer Esiason shared his thoughts on this highly anticipated game.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Cowboys +1.5 (-112) | Dolphins -1.5 (-108)

Cowboys +1.5 (-112) | Dolphins -1.5 (-108) Moneyline: Cowboys (-102) | Dolphins (-116)

Cowboys (-102) | Dolphins (-116) Total: OVER 51.5 (-105) | UNDER 51.5 (-115)

“I was surprised by the betting line; I expected the Dolphins to be favored by more, maybe 3.5 points,” Esiason remarked. He drew parallels between the two teams, noting how both perform differently on the road compared to home games. “The Dolphins are like the AFC’s version of the Cowboys in this regard,” he added.

Esiason anticipates a strong showing from both teams and expects Miami’s star receiver Tyreek Hill to play and shine in Dallas. “Hill will want to put on a show against the Cowboys,” he said, expecting a major impact from the wide receiver.

Esiason believes they’ll bounce back after the Cowboys’ recent performance. “The Cowboys will play much better than last week. After a tough loss like that in Buffalo, teams often come out highly competitive in the following game,” he explained.

He predicts a high-scoring affair with the potential for a preview of Super Bowl 58. “If San Francisco encounters injury issues, this could be a great Super Bowl matchup. I’m expecting a score in the range of 31-28, 31-30, or 33-30,” Esiason said, emphasizing the competitive nature of both teams.

This game, laden with playoff implications and featuring two of the NFL’s top teams, promises to be a late-season spectacle. With so much riding on the outcome, it’s set to be one of the most fascinating and consequential games of the season.

