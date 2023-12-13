Deciphering the NFC Playoff Path: Is it Better to be the One Seed or Two Seed?

In the NFC playoff race, the path to the Super Bowl is becoming clearer as the regular season winds down. With three teams boasting impressive 10-3 records, the competition is fierce. San Francisco 49ers currently hold the coveted number one overall seed, offering them a significant advantage heading into the postseason.

The NFC East division is a battleground, with the Dallas Cowboys sitting in the first-place spot based on a common record in common games. They are closely followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who occupy the top wild-card spot. However, despite their current positions, Philadelphia remains the bookmakers’ favorite, with greater than a $3 odds-on chance of clinching the NFC East title.

For the number one seed, there’s a significant reward â€“ a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They’ll likely face the fifth seed, either Philadelphia or Dallas, who would be favored in their matchup against the fourth seed, the NFC South champion, albeit on the road.

If the one seed makes it to the NFC Championship game, they’ll host the second seed, setting up a potential showdown between the top two teams. But is it really better to be the number two seed in the NFC?

Some argue that having a bye week could work against the number one seed. Recent history has shown that rest is crucial in the NFL, and a team with a rest disadvantage often struggles against quality opponents. Additionally, the one seed, potentially the San Francisco 49ers, would face either the Eagles or the Cowboys, both of whom they’ve already beaten decisively. With home-field advantage and ample rest, San Francisco would be formidable.

On the other hand, the two seed, currently occupied by the Dallas Cowboys, may have an easier path to the NFC Championship game if they follow the chalk. They would likely face weaker wild card teams, as there are several sub-.500 teams vying for those spots. However, there’s no guarantee that the path of least resistance will lead to success.

In the end, the debate between the one and two seeds in the NFC remains open. While there’s some merit to the idea that the two seed could have a smoother journey, the one seed’s home-field advantage and an extra week of rest should not be underestimated. As the playoff picture takes shape, all eyes will be on these top contenders as they battle for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

