Is 9.5 Points Too Much for the Chiefs to Cover Facing the Pats?

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a challenging spot as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Despite being road favorites with a -9.5 point spread at FanDuel, the Chiefs are grappling with recent inconsistencies, losing four of their last five games, including recent setbacks against the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

The focus for this matchup is not just on the Chiefs’ recent performance but also on the strengths and weaknesses of the Patriots. While the Pats offense has shown signs of struggle, they did exhibit some promise in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. However, the real spotlight is on New England’s defense, which has been performing impressively and could potentially lead to a cover against the Chiefs.

In recent weeks, Kansas City’s offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, has shown some sputtering. This raises questions about their ability to overcome the Patriots’ defense. On the other hand, the Patriots’ offense, whether led by Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones (depending on the coaching staff’s decision), is expected to make some headway against the Chiefs’ defense. This expectation stems from the successes of Josh Allen and Jordan Love in exploiting Kansas City’s vulnerabilities.

Considering the Chiefs’ offensive inconsistencies and the Patriots’ defensive prowess, particularly their performance against Pittsburgh, the nearly 10 points appear excessive.

