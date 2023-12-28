Is the Dolphins-Ravens Hook on the Spread a Trap?

In the early window on Sunday, the NFL gears up for its marquee matchup of the weekend, a potential game-changer for the AFC‘s number-one overall seed. The Baltimore Ravens, with a victory at home, could secure that coveted top spot against the challenging Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Dolphins +3.5 (-120) | Ravens -3.5 (-102)

Dolphins +3.5 (-120) | Ravens -3.5 (-102) Moneyline: Dolphins (+142) | Ravens (-168)

Dolphins (+142) | Ravens (-168) Total: OVER 46.5 (-110) | UNDER 46.5 (-110)

With an 11-4 record and a win, the Dolphins could themselves ascend to the pole position. Currently, the betting odds favor the Ravens with a 3.5-point spread at home.

The focus is on how these two formidable teams will perform in Charm City. The market has shown a leaning towards the Dolphins, with the spread initially at 4.5 but now adjusted to 3.5. This matchup is a critical test for both teams, as their destinies are firmly in their own hands. Winning out the remainder of their games could lead either team to the top seed in the AFC. For Miami, clinching the AFC East and making the road to the Super Bowl pass through Miami is immensely important.

However, the Ravens are perceived as a team that can handle the pressure of away games in January. This resilience raises doubts about the Dolphins’ capability to perform under similar conditions. With its extra half-point, the current betting line seems to challenge bettors to back the Dolphins, but skepticism remains about their ability to match up against the Ravens, particularly on the road.

Critical factors in this game include the quarterbacks and defenses of both teams. Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is considered the superior quarterback in this matchup. Furthermore, the Ravens boast a formidable defense, especially at home. After their impressive victory over the 49ers, it’s believed that the Ravens have the momentum and capability to dictate the pace of the AFC, overshadowing the Dolphins.

This game is not just a clash of two strong teams but a pivotal moment in the AFC’s race for the top seed. While Miami has shown promise, the Ravens, with their home advantage, strong defense, and the leadership of Lamar Jackson, are favored to emerge victorious, potentially making the AFC’s road to the Super Bowl run through Baltimore.

