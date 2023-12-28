Is the Titans-Texans Spread an Indication of CJ Stroud Starting?

As the NFL season heats up, the Houston Texans find themselves deeply involved in the AFC South divisional race and in a competitive position for a playoff spot.

Titans vs. Texans Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Titans +5.5 (-110) | Texans -5.5 (-110)

Titans +5.5 (-110) | Texans -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Titans (+198) | Texans (-240)

Titans (+198) | Texans (-240) Total: OVER 43.5 (-110) | UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Currently, they stand as a 5.5-point home favorite against the Tennessee Titans, a spread that the status of CJ Stroud might significantly influence.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether Stroud, emerging from concussion protocol, will play. The current 5.5-point spread suggests that he is likely to suit up. If the rookie standout is confirmed to play, we could see an even wider spread, reflecting his impact on the Texans’ performance.

The Titans are at a crossroads. While no team openly admits to it, there’s a strategic consideration for Tennessee to think beyond this season. With a need to rebuild and focus on developing a team around their quarterback, winning additional games this season might not align with their long-term objectives. This perspective, however, is not something the team would publicly acknowledge.

On the other hand, despite their youth, the Texans have shown promise. They’re playing with what could be described as ‘house money’, indicating a situation where they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This mindset can be a powerful motivator for a young team looking to make a mark in the league.

If Stroud plays, it’s expected to impact the game’s outcome significantly. His presence could not only justify the current spread but also potentially lead to a more substantial victory margin for the Texans. This game is more than just a regular season matchup; it’s a glimpse into the future trajectories of two teams in transition, with Houston looking to capitalize on their current momentum and the Titans potentially eyeing a strategic approach for future seasons.

