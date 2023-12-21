Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Check Out This Play on the Total

As we approach the kickoff at 4:05 PM on Sunday, a pivotal NFL matchup in both the AFC and NFC standings is set to unfold. It’s a crucial matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both vying for supremacy in their respective divisions.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Jaguars +2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)

Jaguars +2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Jaguars (+120) | Buccaneers (-142)

Jaguars (+120) | Buccaneers (-142) Total: OVER 41.5 (-105) | UNDER 41.5 (-115)

The critical question looming over this game: Will Trevor Lawrence play? His participation could significantly sway the odds and game dynamics. Initially set as favorites at FanDuel, the Jaguars have seen their odds fluctuate with Lawrence’s uncertain status. Jacksonville has seen a rollercoaster of expectations and performances.

Baker Mayfield, once thought to be faltering, has surprisingly revitalized his career with the team. His contribution, coupled with a now-healthy defense that has stopped making critical errors, has brought a new level of competitiveness to the Bucs.

The Buccaneers aren’t to be underestimated. Their resilience and tactical prowess make them a formidable opponent, regardless of the Jaguars’ quarterback situation. The Buccaneers’ strength lies in their ability to adapt and capitalize on their opponents’ weaknesses, making them a strong contender in this matchup.

Given the defensive strengths of both teams, the brighter betting angle might be the under. Expect a tightly contested game dominated by defensive plays, making a low-scoring outcome more likely. In a game predicted to be decided by a single score, the under seems to be the most appealing bet.

With the Jaguars showing up in big games and the Buccaneers’ consistent performance, this game is shaping up to be a battle of defenses. It’s a game where strategy will determine the victor rather than just star power. So, whether or not Trevor Lawrence takes the field, this game promises to be an intense, closely fought contest, with the odds slightly favoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the latest updates.

