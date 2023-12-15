Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Broncos is a Strong Play, Says Warren Sharp

Jahmyr Gibbs is set to be a game-changer in the upcoming Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos matchup on Saturday. The focus is on Gibbs’ potential success against the Broncos’ run defense, one of the worst in the NFL. Here’s why our Warren Sharp sees Gibbs as a smart bet, especially for his longest rushing attempt.

Firstly, the Denver Broncos run defense has shown significant weaknesses. They’ve faced a series of teams with lackluster run offenses yet have still struggled to contain them effectively. In the past three weeks, they’ve gone up against the Los Angeles Chargers, ranked 31st, the Houston Texans at 26th, and the Cleveland Browns at 17th in run offense. Despite the relatively low rankings of these offenses, the Broncos’ run defense has been consistently exploited, except in the game against the Chargers. This trend suggests a systemic issue in Denver’s defense rather than just a series of off-games.

The Detroit Lions, in contrast, have demonstrated their ability to run the football effectively, even against formidable defenses like the Chicago Bears. This capability sets them apart from the Broncos’ recent opponents and puts them in a position to potentially exploit Denver’s defensive weaknesses.

Looking at the betting odds and stats, every running back facing the Broncos’ defense since Week 2, except for those from the Chargers, has achieved a longest rushing attempt of over 15 yards. Even more telling is that in three out of their last five games, two running backs from the opposing team each managed a longest rush exceeding 15 yards. This consistency underscores the vulnerability of the Broncos’ defense against the run and indicates a high probability for Gibbs to succeed in his longest rushing attempt.

Considering these factors, Jahmyr Gibbs stands out as a promising pick for bettors, particularly for those looking at player prop bets. The odds favor Gibbs making significant ground against the Broncos, making him a valuable player to watch in this matchup. The Detroit Lions’ run-heavy offense, combined with the Denver Broncos’ shaky defense, sets the stage for what could be a standout performance by Gibbs.

