Jimmy V Classic Best Bet: #9 North Carolina vs. #5 UConn

A staple of the non-conference college basketball season, the Jimmy V Classic is set to tip off in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with four ranked programs set to take center stage. We set our focus to the backend of the doubleheader as North Carolina and UConn face off in a battle of top-ten foes.

Let’s look at the matchup and where we see value, along with tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN | ESPN App Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Spread: North Carolina +5.5 (-110) | UConn -5.5 (-110)

North Carolina +5.5 (-110) | UConn -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: North Carolina (+190) | UConn (-235)

North Carolina (+190) | UConn (-235) Total: OVER 150.5 (-115) | UNDER 150.5 (-105)

It’s a battle of blue bloods in the Jimmy V nightcap, and it’s got the makings of a classic. It’s been a solid start to the season for the Tar Heels, who opened it up with three comfortable buy-game wins. Upon leaving the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with a pair of wins, UNC made a profound statement with a 100-point outing against Tennessee, the second-ranked defense in the country per KenPom. It caught the eyes of many and showed the ceiling this team possesses.

The Huskies enter Tuesday night’s matchup off a rare loss, especially for this time of year. Friday night’s defeat to Kansas ended UConn‘s streak of 24 consecutive double-digit wins over non-conference opponents dating back to the start of last season. Despite this, it was a valiant effort from the Huskies in one of the most challenging atmospheres in the country, where they nearly covered the spread. We don’t see the team any differently, even after the defeat, and they are rightfully the favored side here.

We’ll be targeting the total in this game. While North Carolina has shown a desire to get out and run with every game finishing at 70 possessions or greater, UConn hasn’t demonstrated much resistance against teams that want to speed things up. Both Texas and New Hampshire are teams that look to play with tempo, and those games finished with totals of 148 and 152. North Carolina likes to play even faster than both of those clubs, so we’ll take our chances with the over here.

The Pick: Over 150.5 (-115)

