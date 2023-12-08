Knicks vs. Celtics: +371 Same Game Parlay

The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks tonight for the third of five meetings between the teams this season.

Boston enters the contest as a 7.0-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to rebound from disappointing quarterfinal losses in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Let’s kick off the parlay with the C’s superstar forward.

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (+115)

Tatum is coming off a 32-point (13-26 FGA) performance during Monday’s loss to the Pacers

Tatum has scored at least 30 points in both meetings against the Knicks this season

Tatum has scored at least 30 points in two of his past four games

Leg 2: Celtics Moneyline (-260)

Boston is 2-0 against the Knicks this season

Boston is undefeated at home this season (9-0)

New York is 2-8 this season against teams with winning records

Leg 3: Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Threes (-138)

Expecting a bounce-back effort after Brunson shot 0-for-5 from downtown in Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks

Brunson is averaging career-highs in both three-pointers made per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (45.7%)

Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past 11 games

Brunson has gone OVER his 2.5 made threes prop in both meetings against the Celtics this season

Boston is allowing the second-most made threes per game to point guards this season

Total Value = +371

