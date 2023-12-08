Knicks vs. Celtics: +371 Same Game Parlay

2 Hours Ago

The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks tonight for the third of five meetings between the teams this season.

Boston enters the contest as a 7.0-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to rebound from disappointing quarterfinal losses in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Let’s kick off the parlay with the C’s superstar forward.

Leg 1: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (+115)

  • Tatum is coming off a 32-point (13-26 FGA) performance during Monday’s loss to the Pacers
  • Tatum has scored at least 30 points in both meetings against the Knicks this season
  • Tatum has scored at least 30 points in two of his past four games 

Leg 2: Celtics Moneyline (-260)

  • Boston is 2-0 against the Knicks this season 
  • Boston is undefeated at home this season (9-0)
  • New York is 2-8 this season against teams with winning records

Leg 3: Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Threes (-138)

  • Expecting a bounce-back effort after Brunson shot 0-for-5 from downtown in Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks
  • Brunson is averaging career-highs in both three-pointers made per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (45.7%)
  • Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past 11 games
  • Brunson has gone OVER his 2.5 made threes prop in both meetings against the Celtics this season
  • Boston is allowing the second-most made threes per game to point guards this season

Total Value = +371

