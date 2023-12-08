Knicks vs. Celtics: +371 Same Game Parlay
The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks tonight for the third of five meetings between the teams this season.
Boston enters the contest as a 7.0-point favorite.
Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to rebound from disappointing quarterfinal losses in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.
Let’s kick off the parlay with the C’s superstar forward.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Jayson Tatum to Score 30+ Points (+115)
- Tatum is coming off a 32-point (13-26 FGA) performance during Monday’s loss to the Pacers
- Tatum has scored at least 30 points in both meetings against the Knicks this season
- Tatum has scored at least 30 points in two of his past four games
Leg 2: Celtics Moneyline (-260)
- Boston is 2-0 against the Knicks this season
- Boston is undefeated at home this season (9-0)
- New York is 2-8 this season against teams with winning records
Leg 3: Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Threes (-138)
- Expecting a bounce-back effort after Brunson shot 0-for-5 from downtown in Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks
- Brunson is averaging career-highs in both three-pointers made per game (3.2) and three-point percentage (45.7%)
- Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past 11 games
- Brunson has gone OVER his 2.5 made threes prop in both meetings against the Celtics this season
- Boston is allowing the second-most made threes per game to point guards this season
Total Value = +371
