Lamar Jackson & the Ravens Face Stiff Challenge vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face a formidable challenge as they take on the Miami Dolphins in this week’s NFL showdown. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Ravens’ star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and analyze the betting opportunities surrounding him and the team. Let’s dive into the discussion.

Lamar Jackson’s Value Assessment

Before diving into Lamar Jackson’s potential for the upcoming game, let’s analyze his price point. Jackson is priced at $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. The goal is to determine whether Jackson can provide three times the value, a common benchmark in fantasy football.

Miami Dolphins Defense

The Miami Dolphins have shown significant improvement in recent weeks, with their defense playing a pivotal role. The return of Jalen Ramsey has bolstered their secondary, allowing for increased pass rush pressure. This defensive resurgence poses a significant challenge for the Ravens.

An Enigmatic Ravens Team

The Ravens have been a bit of an enigma this season, with week-to-week unpredictability. While their defense is formidable, the question remains whether they can contain the speed and talent of the Dolphins’ offense, featuring Tyreek Hill and others.

Lamar Jackson’s Rushing Equity

Lamar Jackson’s fantasy value primarily stems from his rushing ability. In the last few weeks, Jackson has delivered solid performances, averaging around 22 fantasy points per game. However, his consistency has been a concern, with occasional low-scoring games.

A Pivotal Decision

Considering the price tag and the Dolphins’ improved defense, fantasy players face a pivotal decision regarding Lamar Jackson. Is he a worthy investment for this week’s matchup, or should they pivot to other options?

Baker Mayfield: A Solid Alternative

One intriguing alternative to Lamar Jackson is Baker Mayfield, who has demonstrated strong performances in recent weeks. Mayfield’s consistency and solid play make him an attractive option despite a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Conclusion

The Ravens’ clash with the Miami Dolphins presents a challenging scenario for Lamar Jackson and his fantasy investors. The improved Dolphins’ defense and the Ravens’ unpredictable performances make this a difficult decision.

While Lamar Jackson remains a viable option, fantasy players must weigh the risks and rewards carefully. Considering alternatives like Baker Mayfield is a prudent strategy for navigating the complex landscape of Week 17 NFL action. Stay tuned for more insights and analysis as we approach the game day.

