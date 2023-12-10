Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Will be King of the Fantasy Jungle

In the world of NFL fantasy football, value plays can make or break your lineup. In this article, we’ll dive into the Detroit Lions perspective and analyze the fantasy potential of Jahmyr Gibbs, priced at $6,900 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

The Bears’ Defensive Weakness

Jahmyr Gibbs is a name you should have on your radar. Why? Well, the Chicago Bears, despite their recent defensive improvements, have a notable vulnerability – defending running backs who catch passes out of the backfield. That’s precisely what Gibbs does best. While the Bears might be ranked first against the rush, they struggle when it comes to covering running backs in the passing game.

A Unique Opportunity

Don’t be discouraged by the Bears’ strong rush defense. Gibbs presents a unique opportunity with his pass-catching ability. Expect a competitive game that can work in Gibbs’ favor, especially given the Lions’ recent struggles. This matchup could provide the right environment for him to shine at a price point of $6,900.

A Fun Game and an Upset Prediction

Anticipate an exciting game, and don’t be surprised if the Bears pull off an upset. The Lions are in dire need of strong victories, and their defense has been conceding points lately. This sets the stage for a competitive game, which bodes well for Jahmyr Gibbs and his fantasy prospects.

Zack Moss – An Opportunity in Disappointment

Shifting our focus to another player, Zack Moss is an intriguing option this week. While he may have disappointed fantasy owners last week, his price remains attractive at $6,800 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. Disappointment often leads to lowered ownership percentages, creating an excellent buying opportunity.

Exploiting the Bengals’ Weaknesses

Consider this: the Cincinnati Bengals boast the 27th-ranked rush defense in the league. Additionally, their pass defense isn’t much better. The Bengals have been giving up points in abundance, making Zack Moss a viable fantasy option. Last week’s 19 carries demonstrate his potential workload, and he’s poised for a bounce-back performance.

In conclusion, as you prepare your fantasy lineup for this week, don’t overlook the value that Jahmyr Gibbs and Zack Moss bring to the table. Jahmyr’s pass-catching ability against the Bears’ weak spot and Zack Moss’ opportunity to exploit the Bengals’ defensive weaknesses make them both appealing choices.

