Lions vs. Cowboys: Warren Sharp Suggests a Play on the Total

In a compelling matchup, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Detroit Lions at the iconic AT&T Stadium. With a notable contrast in performance between home and road games, the Cowboys are a team to watch closely, especially considering the insights from SportsGrid’s NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Lions +4.5 (-104) | Cowboys -4.5 (-118)

Lions +4.5 (-104) | Cowboys -4.5 (-118) Moneyline: Lions (+190) | Cowboys (-230)

Lions (+190) | Cowboys (-230) Total: OVER 52.5 (-105) | UNDER 52.5 (-115)

Sharp highlights the stark difference in the Cowboys’ performance depending on the venue: “If you don’t know by now, the Dallas Cowboys have massive splits home versus road. They’re the best offense in the NFL when they are playing at home.” Indeed, at home, the Cowboys boast impressive stats, ranking number one in success rate, EPA per attempt, points per drive, and yards per drive. This dominance fades on the road, with only 39% of drives ending in scores compared to 63% at home and a jump from 18% to 36% in drives ending in punts.

The Cowboys return to their fortress after two challenging road games, and Sharp predicts a resurgence in their offensive might: “I think the Dallas Cowboys are going to have success offensively here.” He pinpoints the Detroit Lions‘ defense as a key factor, labeling it overrated. Despite their solid performance against the run, the Lions’ defense struggles in the air, which plays into the Cowboys’ strength in passing.

Boldly, Sharp states, “This is the worst defense of all the defenses the Cowboys have faced at home.” The Lions, ranked 27th in defense, face a daunting task against a team that scored 40-41 points against similarly weak defenses. Their pass defense, in particular, ranks 25th, including 27th in EPA per attempt allowed, even after facing the 10th easiest schedule of past offenses.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On the other side, the Detroit Lions are expected to leverage their ground game, with Jahmyr Gibbs likely to break off significant runs against the Cowboys’ defense. However, as Sharp points out, “They’re not going to be able to continue running all four quarters if Dallas builds the lead quickly.”

For bettors, this game presents intriguing opportunities. The Cowboys’ propensity to rack up points at home and the Lions’ weaker defense suggests a high-scoring affair. However, the variable remains in Detroit’s ground game effectiveness and the Cowboys’ ability to build an early lead.

This game is shaping up to be a dynamic showdown, with the Dallas Cowboys poised to exploit their home-field advantage against the struggling Detroit Lions defense. As always, bettors should consider all factors, but the Cowboys’ impressive home stats are hard to ignore in this matchup.

Watch Warren Sharp’s NFL Week 17 Picks on SportsGrid’s YouTube Page.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.