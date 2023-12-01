Louisville vs. Florida State Should be a Razor-Thin ACC Championship

The college football stage is set for a thrilling ACC Championship game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles, with significant implications on the line. The backdrop of this showdown is a neutral site, with the added twist of rain forecasted for the entire game, potentially impacting the dynamics of play.

Florida State enters as a slight favorite, with the odds at -1.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 46.5 points. The stakes couldn’t be higher: a victory for Louisville not only secures the ACC title but also likely propels them into a New Year’s Six bowl game. However, for Florida State, the scenario is even more dramatic. With a win, the Seminoles have a 70% chance of making it into the college football playoff, as per the latest projections.

This game is a critical juncture for both teams. For Louisville, it’s an opportunity to assert their strength and pull off a slight upset against a formidable Florida State team. On the other hand, with a perfect 13-0 record and a Power Five conference championship, Florida State would almost certainly secure a spot in the college football playoff, reflecting the tradition of rewarding the most deserving teams based on their resume.

The betting odds reflect the high stakes involved: Florida State is at -120 to win the ACC title and -122 to make the college football playoff. This game is not just about the immediate glory of a conference championship; it’s about shaping the landscape of the college football playoff.

A critical factor in this matchup will be the status of Florida State’s backup quarterback, Tate Rodemaker, who is now in a starting role due to an injury to Jordan Travis. Rodemaker’s status is currently in question, which could significantly influence the game plan for the Seminoles.

For both teams, the ground game will be crucial. Florida State’s Trey Benson, with 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Gators, is a vital part of their offense. The Seminoles’ defense, boasting the 10th-best passing defense in the country, will be tested against Louisville’s effective running game, which averages 183 yards per game.

The quarterback matchup also adds an interesting dimension. Louisville’s Jack Plummer might hold an edge in this department, especially if Rodemaker starts for Florida State. However, with rain in the forecast, both teams might lean heavily on their ground games, which could level the playing field.

The ACC Championship game between Louisville and Florida State is set to be a captivating contest with far-reaching consequences. With a blend of strategic ground game, quarterback play, and inclement weather, this game promises to be a highlight of the college football season, captivating fans and shaping the playoff picture.

