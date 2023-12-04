NBA In-Season Tournament: Keegan Murray’s Three-Point Magic

Tonight’s action brings a riveting quarterfinal matchup in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The spotlight is on Sacramento, who steps into the game as a 3.5-point favorite at home. The over-under for the game is set at 235.5, hinting at a high-scoring affair.

The critical question for bettors: What’s the best wager for tonight’s quarterfinal round? The answer lies in focusing on Keegan Murray and his prowess beyond the arc. The betting line is an enticing +120 for Murray to make over 2.5 three-pointers. This line is beautiful, given Murray’s track record.

Despite a lackluster three-point range performance this season, Murray’s potential shouldn’t be underestimated. Last year, he dazzled the league, setting a rookie record for the most three-pointers made and shooting an impressive 41% from deep â€“ a remarkable feat for a rookie. This year, his percentage has dipped to around 29%, but it’s crucial to note that his volume of three-point attempts has increased.

Murray’s recent return from an injury adds another layer to this narrative. Before his time off the court, he regularly attempted seven to ten three-pointers per game. His high volume and proven ability make betting on his three-point shooting compelling.

The matchup against the Pelicans further strengthens the case for betting on Murray. The Pelicans currently allow the ninth-most three-pointers per game, at an average of 13.4. This defensive vulnerability presents a ripe opportunity for a shooter of Murray’s caliber. Despite some inconsistencies, his high volume of attempts and last year’s extraordinary performance from the three-point line make him a standout bet for tonight’s game.

While Sacramento is favored to win, the smart money might be on an individual performance â€“ specifically, Murray’s three-point shooting. His history as a lethal shooter, combined with the Pelicans’ defensive struggles against the three-ball, makes betting on Murray hitting over 2.5 threes at +120 an enticing prospect for tonight’s quarterfinal action.

