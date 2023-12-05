NBA In-Season Tournament: Knicks vs. Bucks SGP (+656)

by

2 Hours Ago

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) host the New York Knicks (12-7) in the first of Tuesday’s two quarterfinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, you will find a four-leg same-game parlay in what should be a competitive tilt. 

Let’s begin the parlay with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, who I expect to punch their ticket to the semis. 

Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Bucks Moneyline (-210)

  • Milwaukee downed New York 110-105 in the group stage on November 3.
  • Milwaukee is 9-1 at home this season.
  • Milwaukee has won each of the past seven meetings against the Knicks.

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson 3+ Made Threes (-165)

  • Brunson averages a career-best 3.3 made threes per game at a 47.4% clip.
  • Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past ten games.

Leg 3: Jalen Brunson to Score 25+ Points (-220)

  • Brunson is averaging 27.4 points over his last ten games.
  • Brunson scored 45 points against Milwaukee in the group stage.
  • The Bucks are allowing the sixth most points to point guards this season.

Leg 4: Josh Hart to Score 10+ Points (+155)

  • Hart has shown signs of improvement offensively after a slow start to the season.
  • Hart has scored in double figures in three of his past five games, including a 17-point performance last Friday against the Raptors.

Total Value = +656

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related