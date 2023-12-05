NBA In-Season Tournament: Knicks vs. Bucks SGP (+656)

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) host the New York Knicks (12-7) in the first of Tuesday’s two quarterfinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find a four-leg same-game parlay in what should be a competitive tilt.

Let’s begin the parlay with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, who I expect to punch their ticket to the semis.

Leg 1: Bucks Moneyline (-210)

Milwaukee downed New York 110-105 in the group stage on November 3.

Milwaukee is 9-1 at home this season.

Milwaukee has won each of the past seven meetings against the Knicks.

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson 3+ Made Threes (-165)

Brunson averages a career-best 3.3 made threes per game at a 47.4% clip.

Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past ten games.

Leg 3: Jalen Brunson to Score 25+ Points (-220)

Brunson is averaging 27.4 points over his last ten games.

Brunson scored 45 points against Milwaukee in the group stage.

The Bucks are allowing the sixth most points to point guards this season.

Leg 4: Josh Hart to Score 10+ Points (+155)

Hart has shown signs of improvement offensively after a slow start to the season.

Hart has scored in double figures in three of his past five games, including a 17-point performance last Friday against the Raptors.

Total Value = +656

