NBA In-Season Tournament: Knicks vs. Bucks SGP (+656)
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) host the New York Knicks (12-7) in the first of Tuesday’s two quarterfinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.
Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.
Below, you will find a four-leg same-game parlay in what should be a competitive tilt.
Let’s begin the parlay with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, who I expect to punch their ticket to the semis.
Leg 1: Bucks Moneyline (-210)
- Milwaukee downed New York 110-105 in the group stage on November 3.
- Milwaukee is 9-1 at home this season.
- Milwaukee has won each of the past seven meetings against the Knicks.
Leg 2: Jalen Brunson 3+ Made Threes (-165)
- Brunson averages a career-best 3.3 made threes per game at a 47.4% clip.
- Brunson has knocked down at least three triples in eight of his past ten games.
Leg 3: Jalen Brunson to Score 25+ Points (-220)
- Brunson is averaging 27.4 points over his last ten games.
- Brunson scored 45 points against Milwaukee in the group stage.
- The Bucks are allowing the sixth most points to point guards this season.
Leg 4: Josh Hart to Score 10+ Points (+155)
- Hart has shown signs of improvement offensively after a slow start to the season.
- Hart has scored in double figures in three of his past five games, including a 17-point performance last Friday against the Raptors.
Total Value = +656
