New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: +351 SGP

The Orlando Magic (18-12) host the New York Knicks (17-13) tonight for the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Orlando enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

To help enhance your viewing experience this Friday, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay in what should be a competitive affair.

We’ll begin the parlay with New York’s All-Star forward, who has been in good form of late after a slow start to the campaign.

Leg 1: NYK Julius Randle OVER 24.5 Points (-120)

Randle has scored at least 25 points in four of his past five games

Randle is averaging 26.8 PPG over his last 15 appearances

Leg 2: ORL Paolo Banchero UNDER 4.5 Assists (+104)

Banchero is averaging a career-high 4.6 APG this season but has fallen below tonight’s prop in seven of his past ten games – I’ll take my chances at plus money against a solid Knicks defense

Banchero has recorded four assists or fewer in 17 of 30 games this season (57%)

Leg 3: NYK Isaiah Hartenstein to Record 8+ Rebounds (-290)

Hartenstein has pulled down at least eight rebounds in seven straight games while seeing 30+ minutes in each of those contests

Hartenstein is averaging 11.3 rebounds per 36 minutes this season

Total Value = +351

