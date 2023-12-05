NFL MVP Betting Trends: Prescott and Purdy Making Moves

As the NFL season progresses, the MVP race heats up, with notable shifts in betting odds reflecting the dynamic performances on the field.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

NFL MVP Betting Insights

Highest Ticket%: Jalen Hurts 12.0%

Highest Handle%: Jalen Hurts 11.3%

Biggest Liability: Jalen Hurts

Odds Leader: Dak Prescott & Brock Purdy +300

In a remarkable turn, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has seen his odds shift from an opening of +1000 to a current +350, now holding 12.0% of the ticket share and 11.3% of the handle.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains steady, with his opening odds of +650 now matching his current odds, signaling unwavering confidence from bettors, as reflected in his 8.8% ticket and 11.1% handle percentages.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has made a significant leap from +1600 to +800, capturing 6.8% of tickets and 6.3% of the handle, showcasing his ongoing impact on the field.

The San Francisco 49ers versatile back Christian McCaffrey is a long shot that’s caught bettors’ attention, his odds tightening from a distant +10000 to a more conceivable +2000, alongside a 6.0% ticket and 5.5% handle share.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa maintains consistent odds from +1000 to +800, with a steady 6.0% of tickets and 4.7% of the handle, reflecting a solid trust in his MVP credentials.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has seen a meteoric rise, with his odds shortening from +2500 to an astonishing +300, holding a significant 6.0% of the ticket percentage and an impressive 10.7% handle, signaling a growing belief in his underdog story.

Despite the long odds, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is not out of the race, with his odds moving from +10000 to +2000 and holding 4.2% of tickets and 4.3% of the handle, indicating that bettors see value in his game-changing abilities.

Lastly, Dallas Cowboys‘ Dak Prescott has seen his odds improve dramatically from +1400 to +300, now with 3.4% of tickets and 5.1% of the handle, a testament to his resilience and performance.

With the odds continuously changing, the NFL MVP race remains one of the most exciting and unpredictable contests in sports betting.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.