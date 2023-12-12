NFL Playoff Bracket if the Postseason Started Today

We have to soak in every minute of football action we can. After 18 weeks, the NFL regular season is over, and most teams are left licking their wounds. However, the 14 teams left standing dial things up a notch, competing for glory and the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s what the playoff brackets would look like if the postseason started today.

NFC

Division Leaders (odds to win the division) Wild Card Teams (odds to make the playoffs) No. 1 – San Francisco 49ers (Unavailable) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Dallas Cowboys (+240) No. 7 – Green Bay Packers (+104) No. 3 – Detroit Lions (-850) No. 6 – Minnesota Vikings (Unavailable) No. 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+155) No. 5 – Philadelphia Eagles (Unavailable)

The NFC playoff picture was turned on its head after an eventful Week 14. After decisively dispatching the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers have moved to the top of the heap. Of course, they got some help from a conference rival after the Dallas Cowboys easily defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, knocking them from their perch.

By virtue of Sunday Night Football’s victory, the Cowboys moved to the division lead in the NFC East and the second seed in the conference. Still, bettors aren’t confident about Dallas’ chances, as they are currently installed as +240 underdogs to win the division. The Cowboys must wrangle the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks. If they can hold onto their hats, the Cowboys will be rewarded with a Wild Card Round matchup against the seventh seed, currently the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were relegated to the fifth seed, setting up a potential first-round matchup with the eventual NFC South winner. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers unseated the Atlanta Falcons, moving ahead of them in the process. But with the New Orleans Saints also taking care of business, all three teams are tied with a 6-7 record. Tampa Bay is priced as the odds-on favorite to claim the division crown, but it all may be for nothing, with either the Eagles or Cowboys awaiting them.

Finally, two NFC North squads occupy the final quarterfinal meeting, with the Detroit Lions set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Round 1. All Jared Goff did in Week 14 was prove naysayers correct, failing to move the Lions downfield in an outdoor venue. Thankfully, he won’t have to worry about inclement weather in the opening round, as Ford Field has been his sanctuary. The further Detroit can move up the standings, the better their prospects are of an extended playoff run.

AFC

Division Leaders (odds to win the division) Wild Card Teams (odds to make the playoffs) No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens (-1000) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Miami Dolphins (-430) No. 7 – Indianapolis Colts (+116) No. 3 – Kansas City Chiefs (-1500) No. 6 – Pittsburgh Steelers (+210) No. 4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (-550) No. 5 – Cleveland Browns (-590)

A pair of losses from top contenders has thrust the Baltimore Ravens to the top spot, giving them an unobstructed path to a first-round bye. With four games left, the Ravens sit one game above the Miami Dolphins and two games clear of the Kansas City Chiefs. The first seed could come down to a Week 17 contest between the Ravens and Dolphins. For now, it’s Baltimore’s spot to lose.

Miami is still in a desirable spot, ranking second in the AFC and awaiting whichever team claims the seventh seed. A backlog of teams is vying for that spot, with six teams tied with 7-6 records. The Indianapolis Colts reside in that spot, owning the tiebreaker over the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills.

The other AFC team currently sitting one game above .500 is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh sits sixth in the conference but is teetering on the edge of falling out of the playoff picture. The betting market has taken a firm stance against the Steelers, moving them to +210 to make the playoffs. If the postseason started today, Mitch Trubisky would march the Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, and we all know how that would end.

Lastly, Kevin Stefanski deserves much credit for what he’s done with the Cleveland Browns. A resurgent Joe Flacco led the Browns to a win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, cementing themselves as the fifth seed. Coincidentally, Cleveland’s first-round opponent would be the Jaguars if the playoffs started today, albeit this time occurring in the Sunshine State. Wherever it occurs, trust the Browns will be ready.

