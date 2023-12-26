NFL Playoff Bracket if the Postseason Started Today

We have to soak in every minute of football action we can. After 18 weeks, the NFL regular season is over, and most teams are left licking their wounds. However, the 14 teams left standing dial things up a notch, competing for glory and the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s what the playoff brackets would look like if the postseason started today.

NFC

Division Leaders (odds to win the division) Wild Card Teams (odds to make the playoffs) No. 1 – San Francisco 49ers (Unavailable) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Philadelphia Eagles (-450) No. 7 – Seattle Seahawks (Unavailable) No. 3 – Detroit Lions (Unavailable) No. 6 – Los Angeles Rams (Unavailable) No. 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-550) No. 5 – Dallas Cowboys (Unavailable)

Every week, we hope to obtain more clarity concerning the NFC playoff picture, but with each passing Monday, we get more confused about all the possible outcomes. There are now three teams tied with an 11-4 record, three more tied at 8-7, with the Dallas Cowboys sandwiched between at 10-5. Moreover, there’s a backlog of four teams at 7-8 with conceivable paths to the playoffs.

Even after a stunning home loss, the San Francisco 49ers continue to lead the way. As it stands, they hold tiebreakers over the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, giving them a leg up for the first-round bye. With games against the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams on deck, the Niners control their own destiny in the postseason picture.

That leaves the Eagles in the second spot, with the Lions holding down the three seed. Still, Philadelphia has to worry about the Cowboys, who remain within striking distance of the Eagles for top spot in the NFC East. The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants await the Eagles in Week 17 and 18, while the Cowboys take on the Lions and Commanders. If Philadelphia can hold onto the division lead, they’ll take on the seventh-seed, currently the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course, that’s assuming the Lions don’t leapfrog the teams ahead of them. Detroit concludes the campaign with two domed games, giving them hope of climbing the standings further. If the Lions can take care of business, they need some help usurp the Eagles and Niners. If not, they’re hosting the sixth seed in the first round. As it stands, that pits them against the Los Angeles Rams, who are one season removed from their Super Bowl title.

That leaves the winner of the NFC South to host the fifth seed in the Wild Card Round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can secure the division crown with two more wins, starting with a Week 17 clash versus the New Orleans Saints. However, if they falter, that leaves the door open for the Saints and Atlanta Falcons, who are among the pack of 7-8 teams. Whichever team emerges from the rubble almost certainly hosts the second-place finisher from the NFC East.

AFC

Division Leaders (odds to win the division) Wild Card Teams (odds to make the playoffs) No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens (-4500) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Miami Dolphins (-350) No. 7 – Indianapolis Colts (Unavailable) No. 3 – Kansas City Chiefs (Unavailable) No. 6 – Buffalo Bills (Unavailable) No. 4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (Unavailable) No. 5 – Cleveland Browns (Unavailable)

An emphatic win on Monday Night Football staked the Baltimore Ravens to a guaranteed playoff berth. Moreover, it moved them closer to an AFC North crown, the first seed, and a first-round bye. The Miami Dolphins are the only team that can catch them, meaning the Ravens will enter the postseason as no worse than the second seed.

Coincidentally, the Dolphins host the Ravens in Week 17 action. This crucial showdown will go a long way in determining which team heads into the playoffs with the first-round bye. A Miami win shifts them into the driver’s seat, whereas a loss assures Baltimore is rested ahead of the Divisional Round. The relegation prize for finishing second is an opening-round matchup against the Indianapolis Colts or whichever team finishes seventh.

The outlook among the other two division leaders is less certain. Suddenly, the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to hold onto their AFC West lead. A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday gives the Raiders a chance to overtake the Chiefs for the division crown and the third seed in the AFC. KC needs one win over their final two games to punch their playoff ticket, but that appears less certain, considering its current form. Kansas City would host the Buffalo Bills in Round 1 if the playoffs started today.

Lastly, the winner of the AFC South faces the unenviable task of slowing down the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are all but guaranteed to finish fifth; however, there’s still an outside shot they catch the Ravens atop the AFC North.

There’s less certainty around which team claims the AFC South banner. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold tiebreakers over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, with all three teams tied at 8-7. With games against the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans next up, the Jaguars better not blunder their lead. Still, the Colts are next to take up their mantle, with Houston fighting for its playoff life.

