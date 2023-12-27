NFL Playoff Implications: Ravens vs. Dolphins Showdown Looms

As we enter the final two games of the NFL season, the playoff race is heating up, with only two teams having officially clinched their spots. The Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins have secured their places in the postseason, making for an exciting showdown between these two teams this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens, boasting an impressive 12-3 record overall, are currently sitting atop the AFC. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins, with an 11-4 record, are nipping at their heels. What makes this matchup even more enticing is that they face off this weekend, and the outcome will have significant playoff implications.

If the Dolphins manage to secure a victory, they will move into a tie with the Ravens in terms of their records, but they will hold the all-important tiebreaker. On the other hand, if the Ravens come out victorious this weekend, they will clinch the top overall seed in the AFC.

When discussing this weekend’s game, it’s hard to ignore the Ravens’ versatility and adaptability. While they are often viewed as a team built to play from ahead, recent seasons have seen them diversify their offensive strategies. Lamar Jackson and company have shown the ability to play from any position, and they’ve been more willing to spread the field and utilize different personnel packages, including 11 personnel formations.

One key factor to consider is the absence of Jaylen Waddle for the Dolphins. He is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and even if he plays, his effectiveness may be limited. The Dolphins will need to rely on other playmakers, such as Tyreek Hill.

While an upset by the Dolphins is not out of the realm of possibility, the Ravens are the favorites heading into this crucial matchup. Their ability to adapt and their well-rounded team make them a formidable force. It would be no surprise if the Ravens emerge victorious, solidifying their position as one of the league’s top teams. With playoff implications on the line, this game promises to be an exciting battle between two deserving contenders.

