NFL Week 13 Most Bet Games, Teams and Totals: 49ers-Eagles Rule

In the high-stakes world of NFL betting, patterns emerge as fans and bettors align their loyalties and wallets with their favorite teams. Let’s dive into the current trends, focusing on Week 13’s most bet games, teams, and totals based on tickets and handle at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

49ers-Eagles Lions-Saints Chiefs-Packers

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers-Eagles clash tops the list of most bet games by tickets, a testament to the gripping narrative two of the NFL’s top teams have woven this season. Following closely are the Lions-Saints and Chiefs-Packers matchups, each promising a blend of strategy and raw talent on the field.

Most Bet Teams (Tickets)

49ers -3 Lions -4 Chiefs -6

When it comes to the most bet teams by tickets, the 49ers (-3), Lions (-4), and Chiefs (-6) are leading the pack. The point spreads indicate a confident betting public backing these teams to cover and then some. It’s a bold statement about the perceived strengths of these squads.

Most Bet Teams (Handle)

49ers -3 Dolphins -9.5 Lions -4

The narrative shifts slightly in the category of most bet teams by handle, where monetary investments paint a different picture. Here, the 49ers (-3) maintain their dominance, joined by the Dolphins (-9.5) and the Lions (-4). The significant spread for the Dolphins suggests high confidence in their ability to outperform expectations against the Commanders.

Most Bet Overs (Tickets)

Cardinals-Steelers 41 49ers-Eagles 47.5 Chiefs-Packers 42.5

Bettors are also eyeing the totals market keenly. In the most bet overs by tickets, the Cardinals-Steelers game leads with a total of 41 points. This is closely followed by the 49ers-Eagles at 47.5 and the Chiefs-Packers at 42.5, indicating expectations of high-scoring affairs in these contests.

Most Bet Unders (Tickets)

Chargers-Patriots 40.5 Colts-Titans 42.5 Dolphins-Commanders 49.5

Conversely, in the most bet unders by tickets, the Chargers-Patriots (40.5), Colts-Titans (42.5), and Dolphins-Commanders (49.5) are the focus. Here, bettors are wagering that these matchups will be more defensively oriented or otherwise lower scoring.

Most Bet Underdogs to Win Outright (Tickets)

Eagles +130 Broncos +145 Packers +220

Lastly, in the realm of underdogs, the most bet teams to win outright by tickets present intriguing possibilities. The Eagles as home dogs at +130, the Broncos on a hot streak at +145, and the Packers at a compelling +220 at Lambeau offer intriguing opportunities for those looking to back the less favored teams.

The betting odds, as always, offer a unique lens into the dynamics of NFL matchups. They reflect not just the expectations and predictions of the betting public but also underscore the unpredictable, thrilling nature of football, where any given Sunday can upend the odds. As fans and bettors gear up for another exciting week of NFL action, the only certainty is the anticipation of the unexpected.