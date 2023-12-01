NFL Week 13 Picks: Three Anytime Scorers Make Up Best-Bet Parlay

Last year’s NFC Championship Game rematch, which might also serve as a title-game preview, is bound to attract the attention of NFL bettors. The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for what’s sure to be an entertaining Week 13 clash.

You can find out how NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are handicapping that matchup here.

However, we’re going a different way in out best-bet parlay. Given a strong run in the anytime touchdown market, we’re going back to it in Week 13. We’ve highlighted three players who should have favorable matchups, and the three-leg parlay would result in a 9-1 win.

Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer (-160)

No team has given up more passing touchdowns to wide receivers than the Washington Commanders, who have allowed 18 in 12 games. While defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired after Washington’s Thanksgiving Day disaster against the Dallas Cowboys, Ron Rivera’s group still doesn’t offer much confidence against the Greatest Show on Surf Dolphins. Hill has a league-leading 10 touchdowns and 1,342 yards in 11 games this season.

Rachaad White anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

White has been limited to five touchdowns this season in large part because Tampa Bay has the second-worst rushing offense. But he’ll have a better matchup in Week 13 after facing the 49ers (first), Eagles (second), Bears (third), Lions (fifth) and Texans (eighth), who all rank inside the top 10 in rushing yards allowed this season. The Carolina Panthers have allowed 19 touchdowns to running backs, including a league-worst 16 rushing scores in 11 games. Carolina has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to running backs, as well.

Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+170)

In sticking with the script, the New Orleans Saints are tied with the most touchdowns allowed tight ends this season (six in 11 games). New Orleans ranks 18th in passing touchdowns allowed, as well. The Saints allowed Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson to score in Week 10 and Bears’ Cole Kmet score twice in Week 9. LaPorta has not scored in either of his last two games, but remains tied for second-most touchdowns by a tight end (five).

Payout: 1 unit to win 8.9

To date: 26-19-2 (Down 1.9 units)