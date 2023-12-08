NFL Week 14 Picks: Running It Back With Anytime Scorers In Best-Bet Parlay

Placing an individual wager on Christian McCaffrey to score a touchdown is now much less enticing. One would think Tyreek Hill is nearing a similar spot.

But we believe those are exactly the legs we want in a parlay. Nothing in the NFL is a sure thing, of course, but McCaffrey and Hill, who each have 12 touchdowns in 12 games, have become the closest thing.

That’s why we’re running it back with a five-leg parlay featuring five anytime touchdown props. It offers a potential payout greater than 9-1. Prices are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under DET at CHI David Montgomery DET – RB o69.5 -115 DraftKings u69.5 -115 DraftKings

David Montgomery anytime touchdown -105

In the nine games Montgomery has played this season, there’s only been one time he didn’t score a touchdown. The Detroit Lions running back has 10 rushing touchdowns in nine games. He’ll also play in Chicago for the first time since the Bears moved on from him. Redemption game?! Montgomery finished with 98 yards of offense and one score when Detroit hosted Chicago less than a month ago.

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under IND at CIN Joe Mixon CIN – RB o86.5 -114 FanDuel u87.5 -115 DraftKings

Joe Mixon anytime touchdown -150

Only the Carolina Panthers have allowed more rushing touchdowns to running backs than the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has given up 13 rushing touchdowns to running backs and 17 rushing touchdowns in total, which is the third-worst in the league. Mixon, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in Week 13, could receive a similar red-area workload given the Bengals are rolling with backup quarterback Jake Browning, who impressed against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown -150

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled mightily in the secondary, allowing more touchdowns to wideouts than any team in the league. After Deebo Samuel’s three scores in Week 13, Philadelphia now has allowed 21 touchdowns to receivers in 12 games. Lamb enters the NFC East showdown having scored in each of the last four games, and six touchdowns in the last six contests. For those who would rather have a plus-money wager, Brandin Cooks to score a (+165) is enticing, too.

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown -350

Think of McCaffrey’s anytime touchdown prop as the cherry on top. Oddsmakers have gone to great lengths to limit the payout, but his leg moves this parlay from 7-1 to 9-1. The Seahawks have allowed the third-most touchdowns to running backs and scored a pair against Seattle just two weeks ago.

Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown -210

Oddsmakers have been getting burned by Hill’s touchdown prop, and similar to how they did with McCaffrey early this season, have made it less enticing to bet. Hill was -140 to score a touchdown against the woeful Washington Commanders in Week 13. He’s now -210 against a better pass defense in the Tennessee Titans. However, that’s not going to cause us to stay away. Hill is on another level, and the Titans have allowed 12 touchdowns to receivers in 12 games.

Payout: 1 unit to win 9.3

To date: 29-19-2 (+7.3 units)