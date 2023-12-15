NFL Week 15 Most Bet Games, Teams and Totals: Cowboys Raking

The NFL betting landscape is buzzing with excitement, and data from BetMGM Sportsbook offers a fascinating glimpse into where the action is. Let’s dive into the most bet games, teams, overs, unders, and underdog picks based on the number of tickets and the total money wagered for Week 15.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

Broncos-Lions : This game is seeing a significant number of bets, indicating high interest among the betting community. This Saturday night primetime affair has become very interesting, with Detroit (9-4) potentially putting itself in a position to lock up a playoff spot. On the other side, a win by Denver (7-6) all of a sudden knots them up with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

Vikings-Bengals : Another popular choice, suggesting that bettors are keenly interested in the outcome of this matchup. Going off at 1 PM ET on Saturday certainly had bettors locking in their bets early. Even though it's a battle of backup QBs in Minnesota's Nick Mullens and Jake Browning of the Bengals, both teams are very much alive in the postseason hunt.

Chiefs-Patriots: Always a draw, given the pedigree and history of these teams; this game is attracting a lot of betting tickets. On the early slate on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and company could feel the pressure of the creeping division rival Broncos plus playing in Foxborough in December against Bill Belichick.

Most Bet Teams (Tickets)

Bengals -3 : Many bettors are backing the Bengals to cover the spread, showing confidence in their performance. While Jake Browning hasn’t exactly made Cincinnati fans forget Joe Burrow, he’s filled in more than admirably.

Lions -4.5 : The Lions are also a popular bet, with many expecting them to win by more than 4.5 points. Detroit is 8-5 against the spread this season.

Patriots +8.5: There's a significant interest in the Patriots to lose by less than 8.5 points. As KC appears as mortal as ever this season, with a struggling offense, the public is jumping on the home team.

Most Bet Teams (Handle)

Bengals -3 : Not only are the Bengals popular in terms of tickets, but there’s also a considerable amount of money being wagered on them covering the spread.

Cowboys +2 : The Cowboys are a top pick with a large handle, indicating that many bettors are wagering on them to cover the +2 spread in Buffalo.

Lions -4.5: Similar to the ticket count, a substantial handle is being placed on the Lions to outperform the -4.5 spread hosting Denver.

Most Bet Overs (Tickets):

Broncos-Lions 47.5 : Bettors expect a high-scoring game here, betting that the total score will exceed 47.5. Detroit is 8-5 to the over this season.

Commanders-Rams 50.5 : Another game where bettors are predicting a lot of points, with the over/under set at 50.5. LA has been lighting it up lately, scoring over 30 points in each of their past three games.

Vikings-Bengals 40.5: Despite a relatively lower over/under, this game is attracting bets on the total score to be over 40.5.

Most Bet Unders (Tickets)

Chiefs-Patriots 37 : Bettors expect a lower-scoring affair in this game, with bets on the total score staying under 37. Weather will almost certainly be a significant factor.

Jets-Dolphins 37 : Another game where the bettors are not expecting a lot of points. Tyreek Hill's injury looms large for the typically high-powered Miami offense.

Bears-Browns 38.5: With an under set at 38.5, this game is also predicted to be on the lower-scoring side between two solid defenses and inconsistent offenses.

Most Bet Underdogs to Win Outright (Tickets)

Cowboys +110 : A popular underdog pick, with many betting on the Cowboys to win outright. As such a popular national brand, Dallas regularly sees big action. It doesn’t hurt they are right in the thick of a No. 1 seed battle.

Broncos +180 : Despite being underdogs, there's a good number of bets on the Broncos to pull off a win. The price tag for this one is tempting.

Steelers +105: The Steelers are also seeing a lot of action as a favored underdog to win their game. Also a huge football brand; some think Mike Tomlin can rally Pittsburgh for a bounce-back game in Indianapolis here.

This snapshot of NFL betting trends from BetMGM Sportsbook provides intriguing insights into the minds of bettors as they analyze team performances, spreads, and potential outcomes of upcoming games.

