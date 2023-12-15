NFL Week 15 Picks: Matthew Stafford Shreds Commanders In Best-Bet Parlay

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to three consecutive wins, quarterback Matthew Stafford helped the offense score 31 points in an overtime loss to one of the league’s best teams in the Baltimore Ravens during Week 14.

“He’s played like Matthew,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein.

Stafford and the Rams now have the fortune of going up against arguably the league’s worst defensive unit in the Washington Commanders. We’re backing Stafford to have his way with Ron Rivera’s woeful group, which gives up the most points and passing yards in the NFL.

Here’s a look at our three-leg best-bet parlay entering Week 15. Prices are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Total passing interceptions (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under DEN at DET Jared Goff DET – QB o0.5 +106 BetRivers u0.5 -128 MGM

Jared Goff to throw an interception (-106)

The aggressive Broncos defense ranks first in the league in forced turnovers. Opponents have turned the ball over 24 times in 13 games, including five times in the last three. Denver has recorded 11 interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Goff has throw 10 interceptions in 13 games with three in the last four games.

Matthew Stafford Over 265.5 passing yards (-114)

The Rams veteran quarterback will go against arguably the league’s worst defense in the Washington Commanders. Washington ranks dead last in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed this season, and 29th in interceptions forced. Washington has allowed more passing yards than this number eight times in 13 games, including three of the last four. Stafford has exceeded this number six times in 12 games, including each of the last two.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown (+100)

Lamb has scored in five consecutive games and has continued to be a moneymaker for us in the anytime touchdown market. His connection with quarterback Dak Prescott currently is rivaling the best in the league — including the Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs tandem Dallas will see this weekend.

Payout: 1 unit to win 6.3

To date: 31-22-2 (+6.3 units)