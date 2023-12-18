NFL Week 16 Lines: No Lump Of Coal With Packed Christmas Schedule

Season’s greetings, NFL fans. The stretch run is officially here with a full Week 16 slate spanning the Christmas weekend.

For those who would rather do anything than spread joy and/or celebrate with family, there’s no shortage of opportunities to do so. Not only do we get a Thursday night game, but there’s a trio of games on Saturday, nine games spanning the entire day Christmas Eve and three more on Christmas Day for good measure.

The NFL playoff field is already starting to come into focus, too. Three NFC teams — San Francisco, Philadelphia and Dallas — already have their tickets punched, while Baltimore became the first AFC team to clinch its spot with a Sunday night win over Jacksonville.

But it’s still a logjam behind that, especially in the AFC where just about everyone who needed to win in Week 15 did win. Kansas City, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston and Buffalo are all 9-5 or 8-6. That puts a major spotlight on Sunday afternoon’s showdown in Houston where the Texans host the Browns.

While there are fewer spots still up for grabs in the NFC, there’s still a similar bottleneck with six teams at 7-7 or 6-8, a group that will have Seattle join it, assuming the Seahawks and Eagles don’t tie on Monday night. From that perspective, “Thursday Night Football” is pretty big this week with the Saints going to Los Angeles to face off with the Rams. Both are 7-7, and New Orleans is in also in an NFC South rock fight with 7-7 Tampa Bay and 6-8 Atlanta.

Let’s get into the rest of the NFL Week 16 schedule with betting lines and totals from FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

New Orleans Saints at (-4) Los Angeles Rams, 44.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

(-2) Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 38.5

(-13.5) Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 42.5

(-1.5) Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 44.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

(-4.5) Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 36.5

Cleveland Browns at (-2.5) Houston Texans, 42.5

(-3.5) Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 46.5

Washington Commanders at (-3) New York Jets, 38

(-2.5) Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 42.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-1.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 43.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-4.5) Chicago Bears, 44

Dallas Cowboys at (-1.5) Miami Dolphins, 51

New England Patriots at (-6) Denver Broncos, 36

MONDAY, DEC. 25

Las Vegas Raiders at (-10) Kansas City Chiefs, 43

New York Giants at (-10.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 44

Baltimore Ravens at (-4.5) San Francisco 49ers, 45.5