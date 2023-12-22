Football fans will be treated to a three-day holiday slate in NFL Week 16 with a pair of games on Christmas Eve Eve, 10 games on Christmas Eve and another three on Christmas Day.

And there are some good ones on tap, too, including a potential Super Bowl preview when the Baltimore Ravens visit the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

Is there a better way to spread Christmas cheer? Maybe not. But winning a wager or two is the perfect way to receive during the season of giving.

We’ve highlighted a three-leg best-bet parlay with a 6-1 payout. Odds and prices are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Total receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under BUF at LAC Stefon Diggs BUF – WR o67.5 -114 FanDuel u69.5 -115 DraftKings

Stefon Diggs anytime scorer +115

Diggs will go up against a Chargers team that just fired its defensive-minded head coach in large part because LA’s defense was atrocious. Giff Smith, a defensive assistant, now will take over for Brandon Staley in an interim role. The Chargers have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns to wideouts (18 in 14 games). Diggs, who has eight touchdowns this season, hasn’t scored in the last two weeks, but playing inside SoFi Stadium figures to benefit the Josh Allen-led passing game more than Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

Jared Goff Over 22.5 completions -122

Brian Flores has the Vikings’ defense blitzing at one of the highest rates in the league. But this number feels a little low given the Lions’ offense ranks third in total yards, fifth in points and 11th in pass attempts. Minnesota also has allowed the third-most completions in the league (24.8 per game). This number has cashed in eight of Minnesota’s 14 games, and the Vikings have allowed the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and even the Carolina Panthers to exceed this number. Those quarterbacks don’t compare to Goff and those offenses don’t compare to the Lions.

Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown -120

The Cowboys have been much better at defending the pass than defending the run this season. Dallas ranks in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed and 19th in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight to running backs). The Cowboys, playing without run-stopper Jonathan Hankins against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, were decimated on the ground to the tune of 266 rushing yards. Hankins is unlikely to play in Week 16, per coach Mike McCarthy. While Miami’s cast of characters makes the anytime market a little dicey, Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns (18) — yes, ahead of Christian McCaffrey. He has seven scores in his last four games.

Payout: 1 unit to win 6.2

To date: 32-24-2 (+5.3 units)