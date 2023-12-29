NFL Week 17 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots – A Clash of Playoff Hopes and Division Dreams

In a highly anticipated NFL matchup on Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium, kicking off an action-packed Week 17. That’s just the beginning of the excitement, as Sunday will see a total of 14 games to ring in the New Year.

As we dive into the playoff-clinching scenarios for various teams around the league, one team that stands out is the Buffalo Bills. Riding a three-game winning streak, they are eyeing a postseason berth. However, their path to clinching a playoff spot remains uncertain.

The Bills face a pivotal game on Sunday against the New England Patriots, where they are heavily favored by 13.5 points. But, as history has shown, being the favorite doesn’t always guarantee a victory. Buffalo faced a similar situation in October when they were favored against the Patriots in Foxboro and suffered a shocking 29-25 defeat.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have shown resilience as underdogs this season, going 3-7 against the spread as underdogs and securing three outright wins in those situations, including the victory over Buffalo.

In this divisional showdown, it’s possible that the Bills focus on not just winning but also managing their resources wisely. They’ll need to strike a balance between securing a playoff spot and preparing for the potential division-deciding clash with the Dolphins.

Should Buffalo emerge victorious, they would hold the crucial tiebreaker over Miami due to their earlier win this season. However, for the ultimate showdown for the AFC East title to happen, Miami needs to lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo’s performance as heavy favorites this year has been inconsistent, going 2-5 against the spread in such situations, making this game a tricky one to predict. While Buffalo might win, the Patriots could keep it close, covering the spread as they often do as underdogs.

With so much at stake, including a possible division title and home-field advantage in the playoffs, this matchup between the Bills and the Patriots promises to be a thrilling start to Week 17 in the NFL.

