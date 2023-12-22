Packers vs. Panthers: Betting Odds and Game Preview

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, with the Packers being favored by 4.5 points on the road. The Packers are desperate to break a two-game losing streak, both of which occurred when they were the favorites. Can they bounce back against a Panthers team that has only managed to secure two wins so far in the 2023 NFL regular season?

The Panthers, despite their limited success this season, have shown some promise, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Even though last week’s victory was in a torrential downpour, the Panthers’ defense held strong. Their performance in the previous week was also commendable, demonstrating their ability to stop the run and defend against the pass.

For bettors eyeing this matchup, taking the points with the Panthers at +4.5 seems like a reasonable choice, especially with a relatively low total of 37 points. It’s unlikely that this game will turn into a high-scoring shootout, given the recent struggles of both teams. The key for the Packers will be to secure a win, regardless of style points, and put an end to their losing streak. They are currently missing the red zone and deep threat provided by Christian Watson, meaning a ground-oriented approach seems likely for both teams.

Speaking of the ground game, the Packers have allowed an average of 4.6 yards per carry this season, and the Panthers have a running back in Chuba Hubbard who has been on fire and is willing to carry the ball more than 20 times per game. This sets the stage for a ground-and-pound battle between the two teams.

This game is shaping up to be a defensive struggle with an emphasis on the running game. If you’re considering placing a bet, taking the points with the Carolina Panthers and betting on the under seems like a prudent choice. The Packers are hungry for a win, but style points won’t matter as they look to halt their losing streak and regroup for the rest of the season. Football fans can expect a gritty battle in Charlotte as both teams vie for victory.

