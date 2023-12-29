Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Prop, Pick For Week 17

The Patriots continue to cling to optimism in the regular season’s final weeks as they travel to Buffalo to take on the surging Bills.

New England’s fortunes shifted dramatically when Chad Ryland hit a game-winner to prevent a Denver Broncos comeback victory last Sunday. Bailey Zappe looked sharp again and continued the anti-Mac Jones narrative as analysts bemoaned what the season could have been with more competent quarterback play.

This could be fool’s gold and everyone could be a victim of a small sample size, but that wave could continue this week against a Bills team with everything to play for.

Buffalo makes the playoffs if it wins its final two games. A loss doesn’t completely kill its hopes but makes things more difficult. The matchup against the Miami Dolphins is a toss-up, but the Bills could make things easier for themselves if it handles New England.

This shouldn’t be a weekly reminder, but it somehow is: Players don’t tank. It’s weird how this is surprising for people who’ve covered the NFL for years, but you still see comments like, “There’s no quit in this team,” or other phrases like that. And yeah, this team still is coached by Bill Belichick, who also has no interest in tanking regardless of his job security or not.

New England is playing for pride at this point in the season, and it’s obvious the players have an “us against the world” attitude amid rumors of internal turmoil between Robert Kraft and Belichick. Athletes find weird ways to motivate themselves, and it seems the Patriots are using the idea that everyone wants Belichick fired — no real reporter or analyst does — to fuel the team.

However, we still live in a reality where the Patriots still have a below-average offense but have one of the best defenses in the league. The Bills were in the middle of their offensive dysfunction when they lost to New England in Week 7, and Sean McDermott probably knows in the back of his mind that if his team misses the playoffs, he’ll have a short leash on his job. And Josh Allen’s status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league would be under scrutiny, especially with the other top QB in his draft class leading the best team in the NFL: Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s so much parity in the NFL that it’s hard to figure out what’s going to happen each week, and it’s difficult to determine which version of each team will show up. It’s why close games equate to “good games” for the majority of fans, but let’s try our best to decipher how this Week 17 Patriots-Bills matchup plays out.

Here?s all you need to know about Sunday?s Patriots-Bills matchup from a betting perspective. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and NESN Bets consensus data.

New England Patriots at (-13) Buffalo Bills

Total: 40

Where: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y.

BETTING TRENDS TO KNOW

New England is 3-11-1 ATS in its last 15 games as an underdog, according to VSiN. The Patriots have gone over the total 13 of their last 17 games when they’re an underdog of seven or more points. Despite the Week 7 win, the Patriots are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Allen, and the Bills are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 home games coming off a loss against New England. But Buffalo is 7-17 in its last 24 home games against Belichick and the Patriots. Buffalo also has gone 10-5 toward the under this season. And the Bills have gone under the total in 12 of their last 15 home games against teams with a losing record.

PATRIOTS PROP TO CONSIDER

Jalen Reagor anytime touchdown (+1000) — JuJu Smith-Schuster on Thursday did not participate in practice, and rookie Kayshon Boutte was a late addition due to non-injury/personal reasons. If New England is shorthanded at wide receiver again, this is a prop to try to get ahead of. Reagor played 86% of snaps last week and made a big play to help give the Patriots an early lead. He and DeMario Douglas are the only dynamic play-makers the team has, and he’ll be needed if the Patriots want to earn another upset.

BILLS PROP TO CONSIDER

James Cook over 24.5 receiving yards (-114) — Buffalo struggled to get anything going consistently in Week 7, and with frigid, cold weather expected this Sunday, the Bills might lean more conservative. Since Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator, Buffalo utilized its running backs more. The Patriots likely will want to prevent big plays from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, so check-downs to Cook are what we’re hoping for with this prop.

PICK: Bills -13.5 (-105)

The weather makes a pick on the total tough, so we’re going with Buffalo deciding not to play with its food like it did last Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers and handle its business. The Patriots will rely on their defense to keep things close, but Buffalo’s defense has improved in recent weeks, so as long as Allen plays smart — which sometimes can be a big ask — and keeps the foot on the gas, the Bills should handle the Patriots easily.