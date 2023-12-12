Purdy, Prescott Emerge as Strong MVP Contenders in NFL’s Final Month

As we enter the final month of the NFL regular season, the MVP race is heating up, and there are two clear frontrunners emerging. Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy have separated themselves from the pack, and their odds reflect their dominance in this conversation.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys’ star quarterback, is currently the favorite to win the MVP award, with odds at +150. Prescott has been a force to be reckoned with, leading his team to a strong season with impressive performances week after week.

However, right on Prescott’s heels is Brock Purdy, who has surged in the MVP race following a stellar doubleheader on Monday night. Purdy’s odds now sit at +175, only 25 cents behind Prescott. His recent performances have showcased his talent and ability to impact games significantly.

While these two quarterbacks are leading the MVP conversation, there have been opportunities for other players, like Jalen Hurts, to make their case for the award. However, Hurts faces tough challenges, including a matchup against the formidable Seattle Seahawks on the road. It won’t be an easy win for the Eagles, and this could affect his MVP chances.

Realistically, when we assess the MVP contenders, we have to focus on Prescott, Purdy, and Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ dynamic quarterback, has the toughest schedule in the NFL, which could be a significant hurdle for him to overcome. If he manages to lead his team to a perfect finish, he could certainly be a dark horse candidate at 14 to 1.

Dak Prescott also faces a challenging schedule to close out the season, making it unlikely for him to run the table and secure the MVP. This situation opens the door for Brock Purdy, who has been consistent and impressive. Purdy’s chances look even better when you consider that he has a showcase game against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens in Santa Clara.

If you’re looking for the best bet to win the MVP at this stage, it’s hard to ignore Brock Purdy. His odds are attractive at +175, and with key matchups on the horizon, he has a genuine opportunity to become the frontrunner by the end of the season. While Prescott and Jackson are legitimate contenders, Purdy’s recent performance and upcoming games give him the edge in the MVP race. So, if you’re putting your money on the line, consider placing your bet on Brock Purdy to take home the NFL MVP award this season.

