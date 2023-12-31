Rachaad White, James Conner, & Other RBs to Target on Sunday

As NFL fans gear up for another exciting week of football action, we’re here to provide you with some valuable insights into the running back position and potential betting opportunities. In this article, we’ll focus on a few running backs worth considering for your fantasy lineups and wagers. Let’s dive into the analysis.

Rachaad White

A Reliable Option With a price tag of $7,900 on Fanduel and $7,600 on DraftKings, Rachaad White is a running back worth your attention this week. Let’s explore why.

Consistent Performance

White has been a consistent performer, earning double-digit fantasy points in each of the last four weeks. His steady production makes him a solid choice for cash games in fantasy football.

Favorable Matchup

Facing the New Orleans Saints, White finds himself in a favorable matchup. The Saints’ defense has shown vulnerabilities against the run, setting the stage for White to have a productive outing.

Fantasy Pros Ranking

White’s status as the third-ranked running back on Fantasy Pros this week underscores his potential for a strong performance. With a promising matchup and a reliable track record, he’s a player to consider.

James Conner: A Late-Season Surge

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals is another running back gaining momentum late in the season. While he struggled earlier in the year, recent performances suggest he’s finding his stride.

Improved Performance

Conner’s recent performances have been encouraging, indicating a resurgence in his fantasy value. With Kyler Murray less than 100% and Marquis Hollywood Brown sidelined, Conner could see increased opportunities in the passing game.

Potential for Receiving Yards

Keep an eye on Conner’s involvement in the passing game. If he starts to accumulate receiving yards along with his rushing production, he becomes an even more attractive fantasy and betting option.

Kansas City Chiefs Backfield: Uncertainty Abounds

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in a game with significant playoff implications. However, the Chiefs’ backfield situation remains unclear.

Injury Concerns

Isiah Pacheco recently cleared concussion protocol, which is a positive development. However, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been dealing with an illness throughout the week, leaving uncertainty about his availability.

Opportunity for Value

If Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets the majority of the workload against Cincinnati, he becomes an intriguing play, especially at his price of $6,500 on Fanduel and $5,300 on DraftKings. The Bengals’ defense has been vulnerable to the run, making this a potentially favorable matchup.

Conclusion

As you prepare for your fantasy football lineups and betting decisions, consider these running backs’ performances and potential in Week 17. Rachaad White’s consistency and favorable matchup make him a strong choice, while James Conner’s late-season resurgence adds to his appeal. Keep a close eye on the Chiefs’ backfield situation for a potential value play. Make informed decisions, and may your wagers lead to success in this week’s NFL action!

