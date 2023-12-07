Russell Wilson Leads Underdog Broncos Against Chargers

The Denver Broncos have made a notable comeback in the NFL playoff race, narrowly missing a win against Houston last week. Russell Wilson faced challenges in the red zone, but the team is showing promise overall. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a fluctuating season. Despite being 2.5-point favorites this week with a total of 43.5, there seems to be a lack of confidence in LA, making the game against the Broncos almost a pick’em.

The Chargers’ recent performance against the New England Patriots raised questions, particularly regarding a decision that led to missing a field goal opportunity. This incident underlines the skepticism surrounding their ability to deliver as favorites consistently.

Currently, the Broncos appear to be the stronger team. They have been playing better defense, though they have issues covering tight ends and running backs. This could be a turning point for Austin Ekeler of the Chargers, who has been relatively quiet recently. If the Chargers can kickstart their running game, it might pose a challenge for Denver.

However, the Chargers’ secondary has been underperforming, which could be advantageous for Russell Wilson, who has been improving despite an unusual game with three interceptions last week. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Broncos to leverage their strengths and avoid their defensive weaknesses.

The Chargers, potentially getting Josh Palmer back, might offer some aid to Justin Herbert, who has been limited in his offensive options, relying heavily on Keenan Allen. This game offers the Broncos a chance for all their weapons to come into play, potentially giving them an edge over the Chargers in this critical matchup.

