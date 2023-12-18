Texans Shock Titans in Overtime Thriller to Keep AFC Wild Card Hopes Alive

In a surprising turn of events, the Houston Texans managed to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive despite the absence of their star quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Stroud remained in concussion protocol as the Texans headed to Nashville for a crucial matchup. Many expected Davis Mills to step in as the starter, but it was the experienced veteran, Case Keenum, who got the nod. It turned out to be a game-changing decision, as Keenum led Houston to a thrilling 19-16 victory in overtime.

The Texans had a rough start, trailing 13-0 early in the first half and 13-3 at halftime. However, they displayed resilience and determination, mounting an impressive comeback to secure the win. This victory improved their record to an impressive 6-2 against the spread, defying expectations as a three-point road underdog in Nashville.

Houston stands out as the only NFL team that has been booked as an underdog multiple times this season and still holds a winning record straight up as the underdog, now standing at 5-3 straight up in DeMeco Ryan’s debut season. Despite facing a myriad of challenges, including injuries to the offensive line, multiple wide receiver injuries, and the loss of their rookie sensation Stroud, the Texans proved their mettle on the field.

The Texans’ defense played a pivotal role in their victory, holding the Titans to just 199 passing yards and sacking their quarterback, Will Levis, seven times. The ground game of the Titans, led by the usually dominant Derrick Henry, was stifled, with Henry managing only nine yards on 16 carries. The entire Tennessee rushing group struggled, totaling just 66 yards with a paltry average of 2.2 yards per carry.

DeMeco Ryan’s defensive strategy and the resilience of the Texans allowed them to pull off a remarkable upset. While the Titans were favored to keep their playoff hopes alive, this loss effectively ended their season. The Texans’ victory, despite being down 13 points early on, is a testament to their determination and ability to overcome adversity. It’s a win that will surely boost the morale of the organization and keep their playoff dreams alive in a challenging AFC wild-card race.

