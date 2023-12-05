Texas Longhorns: Top 3 Takeaways From Championship Week

The Texas Longhorns lassoed the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, winning the Big 12 Championship in blowout fashion.

What did we learn about Texas this weekend?

Quinn Ewers Looked Healthy and Dangerous

After returning from a shoulder injury, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has not looked quite himself. On Saturday in Arlington, he roasted the Oklahoma State Cowboys and looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Ewers started on fire with ten straight completions to begin the game, and he finished with 35 of 46 passing for 452 yards with four touchdowns. Ten Texas pass catchers had at least one reception, and the Longhorns ended up with 662 yards of total offense. AD Mitchell led the receivers with 109 yards and a touchdown, while Ja’Tavion Sanders added 105 yards with a score. The only genuine concern for the offense was star wideout Xavier Worthy exiting the game and being shown with a boot on his foot. The version of Ewers seen against Oklahoma State can lead the Longhorns to a national title.

For the entirety of the 2023 season, the best part of the Texas football team has been the run defense. Facing running back Ollie Gordon, everyone knew the game plan. The Cowboys would feed Gordon, and the Longhorns would be keyed up to stop him. Once the final bell sounded, it was clear who won the fight. The Texas defense held Gordon to just 34 yards on 13 carries. Gordon did not pick up a single first down with any of his runs. The Oklahoma State tailback did manage 54 yards receiving on four catches. Still, he was visibly frustrated during the game, and the Longhorns celebrated as they gave up only 1.7 yards per carry. Texas has one of the premier defensive fronts in the country, and that unit is a massive reason for Texas’ success in 2023.

How Sweet It Is

The Texas Longhorns needed some things to happen on Saturday to make the College Football Playoff. They took care of business on the field, Georgia fell to Alabama, and Florida State showed enough offensive frailty without Jordan Travis to push the committee to leave the Seminoles out. Texas was awarded the third seed in the College Football Playoff bracket and will take on the Washington Huskies. The two schools have played seven times, with the most recent matchup occurring in December 2022 in the Alamo Bowl. Washington won that game 27-20, but both teams are so different now that no information can be gleaned from that contest. The Longhorns are favored by four points (BetMGM). The immediate matchup is the dominant Texas defensive line going against Washington’s offensive line and Michael Penix Jr. Can Texas consistently disrupt the Huskies’ passing attack and pressure Penix? The two teams kick off on January 1, with the winner playing the winner of Michigan and Alabama for the College Football National Championship.

