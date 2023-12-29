The Ultimate +1100 Same Game Parlay for Lions at Cowboys

Week 17 in the NFL kicks off Saturday night with a showdown featuring two of the NFC’s top teams, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, so we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1100, let’s ride.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Cowboys have dropped two straight games on the road, one in a blowout and one by the skin of their teeth, so heading back home, they need this game like blood to get back in a rhythm. I expect them to be ready as we already know how elite they are in their own building despite facing an excellent Lions team, but it wouldn’t shock me if the Lions come out a little flat, given they just won the NFC North for the first time last week. This should be a shootout, but I expect the Cowboys to find a way to win.

In a potential shootout, there is no way we don’t tout CeeDee Lamb to find the endzone after he’s done it in seven straight weeks. It’s as simple as that.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Over the last four weeks, Jake Ferguson has seen eight targets each week, clearly cementing himself as Dak Prescott’s No. 2 option through the air. With a projected total of roughly 53, it’s safe to assume that Ferguson’s target streak will continue, thus giving us a 40-yard outing, as he’s averaged nearly 60 yards per game over the recent stretch.

More NFL Content: NFL Playoff Trends | Coach of the Year Race | MVP Power Rankings

We’re touting the Lions’ two-headed monster on the ground here as they’ve both been machines for the Lions’ offense all season, but especially as of late. We expect David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to get their respective volume on the ground given the projected total of 53, which is likely double-digit carries each on the safe side. Each has had at least 40 rushing yards in five straight weeks and in six of the last seven weeks since Montgomery’s injury, with the lone miss being a 36-yard outing from Gibbs, so we’ll tout both of them again to power this Lions’ offense.

Over the last two weeks, Jameson Williams has looked the best he has in his short two-year career after being a high first-round draft choice. He’s combined for 90 yards, but more importantly, he has combined for 13 targets, which is the most he’s seen in any two-game stretch, showing that the Lions now see him as more than just a deep-ball receiver. We’ll play it safe still and expect him to have 25 yards, but I will be laying the hammer on his line of 32.5.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.