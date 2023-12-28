Thursday Night Football Preview: Browns vs. Jets – Playoff-Bound Cleveland Seeks Victory

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with an exciting Thursday night matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns, boasting an impressive 10-5 record, are one of only seven teams in the NFL to reach double-digit wins this season, and they currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC’s wild-card race.

In this pivotal game, Cleveland finds themselves as 7.5-point favorites at home, with the over/under set at 34.5 points. It’s worth noting that this is the 13th game of the 2023 season for the Browns with a total in the thirties, despite their recent offensive resurgence led by Joe Flacco, who has ignited their three-game winning streak primarily through the passing game.

Flacco’s connection with wide receiver Amari Cooper has been a revelation for the Browns. Cooper’s ability to stretch the field and Flacco’s arm strength has rejuvenated the passing attack, with David Njoku also making significant contributions. However, there are concerns about Cooper’s availability due to injury, which could impact the Browns’ offensive dynamics.

Looking back at Cleveland’s recent victories, they rebounded impressively after two road losses against Denver and the Rams. Wins against Jacksonville, Chicago, and Houston showcased their offensive prowess, averaging over 300 passing yards in the last three games.

The Browns’ success this season, despite losing star quarterback Deshaun Watson, has been a testament to their strong offensive performance and solid defense. With two winnable games ahead, they have a chance to finish the regular season with a remarkable 12-5 record, defying initial expectations.

Thursday night’s matchup will feature a defensive showdown, with both the Jets and the Browns possessing strong secondaries. The 34.5-point over/under reflects the expected defensive struggle, and Cooper’s availability will play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

The Browns are on a remarkable journey, surpassing expectations and aiming for a strong finish to the regular season. This Thursday night clash against the Jets is a crucial step in solidifying their playoff position. Keep an eye on Amari Cooper’s status, as it could be a game-changer in this intriguing matchup. The handicapping for this game promises to be a challenge, making it a must-watch for football fans and bettors alike.

